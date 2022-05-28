In this second course of the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization, you will learn the fundamentals of Linux necessary to perform data engineering tasks. Additionally, you will explore how to use both Bash and zsh configurations, and develop the syntax needed to interact and control Linux. These skills will allow you to manage and manipulate databases in a Bash environment.
Some prior experience working with Linux (< 1 year)
What you will learn
Use Linux tools build data engineering solutions.
Develop Bash syntax to configure and control Linux.
- Bash (Unix Shell)
- Database (DBMS)
- Data Management
- Linux
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Using Linux
This week you will learn to use Linux to solve technical problems common in software engineering, data engineering and machine learning. You will explore the key parts of the Linux shell, and learn how to implement your knowledge in common scenarios.
Using Bash
This week, you will learn to configure Bash Scripts to enhance and control your Linux development environment and production systems. You will also learn about Shell variables, and how to effectively use Standard In and Standard Out.
Building Bash Scripts
This week, you will learn to build Bash Scripts to solve common problems in Data Engineering. You will also learn about Shell logic, dealing with data in the shell, and how to build command-line tools in Bash. You will then apply this knowledge to create command-line tools in Bash.
Composing File and Data Solutions
This week, you will learn to use Linux to compose file and data management solutions. You will also learn to search the filesystem, modify files, directories and control permissions. You will then process text in Bash and apply this knowledge to create a search solution in Bash.
If you are interested in developing the skills needed to be a data engineer, the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization is a great place to start. We live in a world that is driven by big data - from what we search online to the route we take to our favorite restaurant, and everything in between. Businesses and organizations use this data to make decisions that impact the ways in which we navigate our lives. How do engineers collect this data? How can this data be organized so that it can be appropriately analyzed? A data engineer is specialized in this initial step of accessing, cleaning and managing big data.
