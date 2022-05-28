About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some prior experience working with Linux (< 1 year)

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use Linux tools build data engineering solutions.

  • Develop Bash syntax to configure and control Linux.

Skills you will gain

  • Bash (Unix Shell)
  • Database (DBMS)
  • Data Management
  • Linux
Instructors

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Using Linux

7 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 99 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Using Bash

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 65 min)
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Building Bash Scripts

6 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 63 min)
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Composing File and Data Solutions

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 62 min)

About the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization

Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering

