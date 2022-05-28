About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior Python experience required.

Approx. 38 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Setup a provisioned Python project environment

  • Use Pandas libraries to read and write data into data structures and files

  • Employ Vim and Visual Studio Code to write Python code

Skills you will gain

  • Vim
  • Python Programming
  • Pandas
  • Visual Studio Code
  • Data Structure
Course 1 of 4 in the
Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior Python experience required.

Approx. 38 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Getting Started with Python

9 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 72 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Essential Python

10 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 65 min)
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Data in Python: Pandas and Alternatives

10 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 63 min)
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Python Development Environments

9 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 48 min)

About the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization

Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering

Frequently Asked Questions

