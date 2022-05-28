In this first course of the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization, you will learn how to set up a version-controlled Python working environment which can utilize third party libraries. You will learn to use Python and the powerful Pandas library for data analysis and manipulation. Additionally, you will also be introduced to Vim and Visual Studio Code, two popular tools for writing software. This course is valuable for beginning and intermediate students in order to begin transforming and manipulating data as a data engineer.
This course is part of the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
No prior Python experience required.
What you will learn
Setup a provisioned Python project environment
Use Pandas libraries to read and write data into data structures and files
Employ Vim and Visual Studio Code to write Python code
Skills you will gain
- Vim
- Python Programming
- Pandas
- Visual Studio Code
- Data Structure
No prior Python experience required.
Offered by
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started with Python
This week, you will learn how to set up an isolated Python environment with third party libraries and apply it by setting up a virtual environment including Pandas and Jupyter.
Essential Python
This week, you will learn how to create and use Python Sequences, Dictionaries, Sets, List Comprehensions, and Generators. Additionally, you will learn how to apply these by manipulating client data in a Jupyter notebook.
Data in Python: Pandas and Alternatives
This week, you will learn how to load data into a Pandas DataFrame and write statements to select columns and rows from a DataFrame. Additionally, you will apply comparison and boolean operators as a method of selecting data.
Python Development Environments
This week, you will learn the basics of some popular development environments and apply it by writing code in Vim and Visual Studio Code. Additionally, you will learn how to check your code into a Git repository.
About the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization
If you are interested in developing the skills needed to be a data engineer, the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization is a great place to start. We live in a world that is driven by big data - from what we search online to the route we take to our favorite restaurant, and everything in between. Businesses and organizations use this data to make decisions that impact the ways in which we navigate our lives. How do engineers collect this data? How can this data be organized so that it can be appropriately analyzed? A data engineer is specialized in this initial step of accessing, cleaning and managing big data.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.