About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization
Intermediate Level

Beginner level experience in Python and Linux.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Construct Python Microservices with FastAPI

  • Build a Command-Line Tool in Python using Click

  • Compare multiple ways to set up and use a Jupyter notebook

Skills you will gain

  • Web Application
  • Python Programming
  • Jupyter notebooks
  • Cloud-Hosted Notebooks
  • Command-Line Interface
Instructors

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Jupyter Notebooks

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Cloud-Hosted Notebooks

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Python Microservices

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 78 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Python Packaging and Command Line Tools

3 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization

Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering

