Chevron Left
Back to Web Applications and Command-Line Tools for Data Engineering

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Web Applications and Command-Line Tools for Data Engineering by Duke University

About the Course

In this fourth course of the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization, you will build upon the data engineering concepts introduced in the first three courses to apply Python, Bash and SQL techniques in tackling real-world problems. First, we will dive deeper into leveraging Jupyter notebooks to create and deploy models for machine learning tasks. Then, we will explore how to use Python microservices to break up your data warehouse into small, portable solutions that can scale. Finally, you will build a powerful command-line tool to automate testing and quality control for publishing and sharing your tool with a data registry....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder