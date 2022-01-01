- Bash (Unix Shell)
- Database (DBMS)
- Web Application
- Python Programming
- SQL
- Vim
- Pandas
- Visual Studio Code
- Data Structure
- Data Management
- Linux
- Web Scraping
Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization
Launch Your Career in Data Engineering. Master foundational strategies and tools to become proficient in developing data engineering and machine learning solutions
Offered By
What you will learn
Develop data engineering solutions with a minimal and essential subset of the Python language and the Linux environment
Design scripts to connect and query a SQL database using Python
Use a scraping library in Python to read, identify and extract data from websites
Setup a provisioned Python project environment
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each course includes integrated lab exercises using Visual Studio Code or Jupyter notebooks that give you an opportunity to practice the Python, Bash and SQL skills with real-world applications covered in each course. For each data engineering solution that you explore, you are also encouraged to create a demo video and GitHub repository of code that can be showcased in your digital portfolio for employers.By the end of this Specialization, you will have the foundational skills necessary to begin tackling more complex data engineering solutions.
Students should have beginner level Linux skills. No experience in Python is required.
Students should have beginner level Linux skills. No experience in Python is required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Python and Pandas for Data Engineering
In this first course of the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization, you will learn how to set up a version-controlled Python working environment which can utilize third party libraries. You will learn to use Python and the powerful Pandas library for data analysis and manipulation. Additionally, you will also be introduced to Vim and Visual Studio Code, two popular tools for writing software. This course is valuable for beginning and intermediate students in order to begin transforming and manipulating data as a data engineer.
Linux and Bash for Data Engineering
In this second course of the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization, you will learn the fundamentals of Linux necessary to perform data engineering tasks. Additionally, you will explore how to use both Bash and zsh configurations, and develop the syntax needed to interact and control Linux. These skills will allow you to manage and manipulate databases in a Bash environment.
Scripting with Python and SQL for Data Engineering
In this third course of the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization, you will explore techniques to work effectively with Python and SQL. We will go through useful data structures in Python scripting and connect to databases like MySQL. Additionally, you will learn how to use a modern text editor to connect and run SQL queries against a real database, performing operations to load and extract data. Finally, you will use extracted data from websites using scraping techniques. These skills will allow you to work effectively when data is not readily available, or when spatial queries are required to extract useful information from databases.
Web Applications and Command-Line Tools for Data Engineering
In this fourth course of the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization, you will build upon the data engineering concepts introduced in the first three courses to apply Python, Bash and SQL techniques in tackling real-world problems. First, we will dive deeper into leveraging Jupyter notebooks to create and deploy models for machine learning tasks. Then, we will explore how to use Python microservices to break up your data warehouse into small, portable solutions that can scale. Finally, you will build a powerful command-line tool to automate testing and quality control for publishing and sharing your tool with a data registry.
Offered by
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
Will I receive a transcript from Duke University for completing this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.