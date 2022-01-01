About this Specialization

15,765 recent views
If you are interested in developing the skills needed to be a data engineer, the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization is a great place to start. We live in a world that is driven by big data - from what we search online to the route we take to our favorite restaurant, and everything in between. Businesses and organizations use this data to make decisions that impact the ways in which we navigate our lives. How do engineers collect this data? How can this data be organized so that it can be appropriately analyzed? A data engineer is specialized in this initial step of accessing, cleaning and managing big data. Data engineers today need a solid foundation in a few essential areas: Python, Bash and SQL. In Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering, we provide a nuts and bolts overview of these fundamental skills needed for entering the world of data engineering. Led by three professional data engineers, this Specialization will provide quick and accessible ways to learn data engineering strategies, give you a chance to practice what you’ve learned in integrated lab exercises, and then immediately apply these techniques in your professional or academic life.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 6 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 6 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Python and Pandas for Data Engineering

3.8
stars
16 ratings
4 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Linux and Bash for Data Engineering

Course3

Course 3

Scripting with Python and SQL for Data Engineering

4.6
stars
13 ratings
Course4

Course 4

Web Applications and Command-Line Tools for Data Engineering

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Duke University

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder