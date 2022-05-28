About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some experience with Python programming (<1 year)

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Extract data from different sources and map it to Python data structures.

  • Design Scripts to connect and query a SQL database from within Python.

  • Apply scraping techniques to read and extract data from a website.

Skills you will gain

  • Database (DBMS)
  • Python Programming
  • Web Scraping
  • MySQL
  • SQL
Course 3 of 4 in the
Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some experience with Python programming (<1 year)

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Working with Data in Python

5 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 62 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Python Scripting and SQL

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 56 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Web Scraping using Python

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 65 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Working with MySQL

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

