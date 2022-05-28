In this third course of the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization, you will explore techniques to work effectively with Python and SQL. We will go through useful data structures in Python scripting and connect to databases like MySQL. Additionally, you will learn how to use a modern text editor to connect and run SQL queries against a real database, performing operations to load and extract data. Finally, you will use extracted data from websites using scraping techniques. These skills will allow you to work effectively when data is not readily available, or when spatial queries are required to extract useful information from databases.
This course is part of the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Some experience with Python programming (<1 year)
What you will learn
Extract data from different sources and map it to Python data structures.
Design Scripts to connect and query a SQL database from within Python.
Apply scraping techniques to read and extract data from a website.
Skills you will gain
- Database (DBMS)
- Python Programming
- Web Scraping
- MySQL
- SQL
Some experience with Python programming (<1 year)
Offered by
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Working with Data in Python
This week, you will learn how to effectively use Python’s data structures to load, persist, and iterate over data. You will apply these data structures to solve different problems when working with popular data formats like JSON.
Python Scripting and SQL
This week, you will learn how to use Python scripting techniques to work with SQL. You will create a database, store data, and query that data with SQL from Python.
Web Scraping using Python
This week, you will learn how to efficiently extract data from the web. You will learn how to use a scraping library to read data from websites and identify and extract specific values from it.
Working with MySQL
This week, you will learn how to use a modern development environment and editor to connect to a MySQL database server, execute queries and perform database operations.
About the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization
If you are interested in developing the skills needed to be a data engineer, the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization is a great place to start. We live in a world that is driven by big data - from what we search online to the route we take to our favorite restaurant, and everything in between. Businesses and organizations use this data to make decisions that impact the ways in which we navigate our lives. How do engineers collect this data? How can this data be organized so that it can be appropriately analyzed? A data engineer is specialized in this initial step of accessing, cleaning and managing big data.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.