In this first course of the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization, you will learn how to set up a version-controlled Python working environment which can utilize third party libraries. You will learn to use Python and the powerful Pandas library for data analysis and manipulation. Additionally, you will also be introduced to Vim and Visual Studio Code, two popular tools for writing software. This course is valuable for beginning and intermediate students in order to begin transforming and manipulating data as a data engineer....
By julio b

Apr 26, 2022

Muy digerible, muchos ejercicios practicos

Quite clear to understand, many practical exercises

By Angel Y

May 7, 2022

3.5 rounded up

The course provides a great overview of real-world tools, and covers important concepts in Python as well as software development. The lab is a bit too simple in my view, as well, when it comes to installation of new tools and Shell commands, It makes more sense to try it on my own laptop rather than in the lab environment.

Will continue with the next course of the specialization.

By Anna L

Apr 24, 2022

Great course. Good step-by-step explanations, examples and exercises. I would have expected a little bit more content in this first course, but in summary it really focuses on the very important things to learn which seems to be really valuable for me.

By Carey S

Apr 10, 2022

riddled with mistakes. Every quiz has wrong answers as right answers. The content and videos are fine, its just the quizes that are all wrong

