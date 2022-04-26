By julio b•
Apr 26, 2022
Muy digerible, muchos ejercicios practicos
Quite clear to understand, many practical exercises
By Angel Y•
May 7, 2022
3.5 rounded up
The course provides a great overview of real-world tools, and covers important concepts in Python as well as software development. The lab is a bit too simple in my view, as well, when it comes to installation of new tools and Shell commands, It makes more sense to try it on my own laptop rather than in the lab environment.
Will continue with the next course of the specialization.
By Anna L•
Apr 24, 2022
Great course. Good step-by-step explanations, examples and exercises. I would have expected a little bit more content in this first course, but in summary it really focuses on the very important things to learn which seems to be really valuable for me.
By Carey S•
Apr 10, 2022
riddled with mistakes. Every quiz has wrong answers as right answers. The content and videos are fine, its just the quizes that are all wrong