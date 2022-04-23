By William R C•
Apr 23, 2022
Really a great course. Builds a solid foundation to quickly utilize more features of the OS and command lines. You may know many of the commands but it will really build on what you know and make it much easier and faster to get your work done. Highly recommended.
By jiang•
Apr 15, 2022
This is an excellent course. I learn a lot of practical skills. I learned Data science courses from UMICH and UCSD, but they focus on programming in notebook. This course fills the skill needed in cloud. Thank you Noah!
By Joel B•
May 24, 2022
While this course is informative. I do not find that the skills stick too well. There are no turn in assignments to better help understand the material.