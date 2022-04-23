Chevron Left
Back to Linux and Bash for Data Engineering

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Linux and Bash for Data Engineering by Duke University

About the Course

In this second course of the Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization, you will learn the fundamentals of Linux necessary to perform data engineering tasks. Additionally, you will explore how to use both Bash and zsh configurations, and develop the syntax needed to interact and control Linux. These skills will allow you to manage and manipulate databases in a Bash environment....
Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Linux and Bash for Data Engineering

By William R C

Apr 23, 2022

Really a great course. Builds a solid foundation to quickly utilize more features of the OS and command lines. You may know many of the commands but it will really build on what you know and make it much easier and faster to get your work done. Highly recommended.

By jiang

Apr 15, 2022

This is an excellent course. I learn a lot of practical skills. I learned Data science courses from UMICH and UCSD, but they focus on programming in notebook. This course fills the skill needed in cloud. Thank you Noah!

By Joel B

May 24, 2022

While this course is informative. I do not find that the skills stick too well. There are no turn in assignments to better help understand the material.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder