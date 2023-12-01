Duke University
Python and Rust with Linux Command Line Tools
Duke University

Python and Rust with Linux Command Line Tools

This course is part of Rust Programming Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Noah Gift
Alfredo Deza

Instructors: Noah Gift

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

20 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Build powerful command line tools in Rust and Python

  • Use Python with Rust for building powerful tools

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

This week, you will learn how to create a basic command-line tool in Python and Rust, handle command-line arguments and options, organize code into modules and packages, and implement logging and error handling. You will apply these skills by developing a command-line tool that accepts user input, uses modules to organize code, logs output, and handles errors gracefully. The tool will demonstrate your ability to build a functional CLI program using best practices covered this week.

What's included

25 videos12 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab

This week, you will learn how to create command-line tools with subcommands, parse complex arguments, and incorporate environment variables in both Rust and Python. You will apply these skills by developing a fully-featured command-line tool that can handle subcommands, arguments, and environment variables in a user-friendly way. The tool will demonstrate your proficiency in organizing functionality, flexibly handling input, and integrating with the environment in Rust and Python.

What's included

21 videos13 readings1 quiz

his week, you will learn how to explore advanced PyO3 features such as handling exceptions, custom conversions, and utilizing attributes. You'll also delve into the best practices for mixing Rust and Python, and understand how Rust can be leveraged for CPU-bound operations in Python. Furthermore, you'll begin the process of converting Python scripts into command-line tools using Rust, and familiarize yourself with error handling and logging in Rust CLI applications. To apply what you've learned, you'll be assessed through a series of hands-on exercises, including: Implementing a Rust function with custom exception handling that can be called from Python. Converting a simple Python script into a Rust CLI tool, focusing on the first part of the conversion process. Writing a brief case study analysis on how Rust can optimize CPU-bound operations in a given Python project. By the end of this week, you'll have a solid understanding of advanced Rust and Python integration techniques.

What's included

21 videos9 readings1 quiz

This week, you will learn how to create, deploy, and manage AWS Lambda functions using Rust, leveraging the power and performance of the language for serverless architecture, and applying it by building a real-world Lambda function as a part of a distributed application.

What's included

21 videos14 readings1 quiz1 ungraded lab

Instructors

Noah Gift
Duke University
40 Courses93,423 learners

Offered by

Duke University

