English

Skills you will gain

  • Shell Script
  • Github
  • Bash (Unix Shell)
  • Cloud Computing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Unix and Command Line Basics

5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Working with Unix

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total min), 16 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Bash Programming

5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 25 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Git and GitHub

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 16 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Nephology

2 hours to complete
11 readings

