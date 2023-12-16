This comprehensive Rust Specialization from Coursera and Duke University, a top Data Science and AI program, provides software engineers, data scientists, and technical professionals with applied skills to leverage Rust’s speed, safety, and versatility for robust systems programming. Over five courses spanning foundational syntax to advanced machine learning integrations, master Rust programming through hands-on lessons and 20+ coding projects, then tackle real-world challenges like building a database migration tool, optimizing an ML pipeline, or creating a Linux automation script. Upon completion, you'll have portfolio-ready Rust abilities to apply for roles like Platform Engineer, MLOps Engineer, Data Engineer, Embedded Engineer, or Backend Developer.
Applied Learning Project
Through over 20 hands-on coding projects like building a Rust chatbot, containerizing a web service, developing a Linux automation script, or optimizing a machine learning pipeline, learners will gain authentic, portfolio-ready experience applying their Rust skills to tackle real-world systems programming problems designed by experts at Duke University.