Master Rust for Powerful Systems Programming. Learn to build robust and efficient software with Rust's unique safety and speed through projects in data engineering, Linux tools, DevOps, LLMs, Cloud Computing, and machine learning operations.

Noah Gift
Alfredo Deza

Specialization - 5 course series

4.2

(53 reviews)

Beginner level

4 months at 10 hours a week
Skills you'll gain

Rust Fundamentals

Course 1

What you'll learn

  • Apply Rust's core concepts like ownership, borrowing, and lifetimes to write efficient, reliable, and safe code.

  • Use Rust's advanced features like enums, structs, traits, and generics to build robust applications.

  • Develop, document, test and debug Rust projects using Cargo, Rust Analyzer, and other tools in the Rust ecosystem.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Software Testing
Category: Python Programming
Category: System Programming
Category: Rust Programming

Data Engineering with Rust

Course 2

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Software Testing
Category: System Programming
Category: Rust Programming
Category: AI pair programming

Rust for DevOps

Course 3

What you'll learn

  • Apply DevOps principles and workflows to build, deploy, and operate applications using technologies like Rust, containers, logging, and monitoring.

  • Instrument applications with logging and monitoring using frameworks like ELK stack and Prometheus to gain observability into systems.

  • Automate system administration tasks like file parsing, command execution, and cron jobs using Rust to improve efficiency.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Software Testing
Category: Python Programming
Category: Rust (Programming Language)
Category: System Programming

Python and Rust with Linux Command Line Tools

Course 4

What you'll learn

  • Build powerful command line tools in Rust and Python

  • Use Python with Rust for building powerful tools

Skills you'll gain

Category: Software Testing
Category: System Programming
Category: Devops
Category: Rust Programming

Rust for Large Language Model Operations (LLMOps)

Course 5

What you'll learn

  • Mastery in deploying Rust for intricate LLMOps workflows.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Rust (Programming Language)
Category: Machine Learning
Category: Hugging Face Transformers
Category: Large Language Models
Category: Coding Assistants

Instructors

Noah Gift
Duke University
40 Courses94,154 learners
Alfredo Deza
Duke University
29 Courses58,724 learners

Frequently asked questions

More questions