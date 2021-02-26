JN
Mar 24, 2021
good way to get a basic understanding of linux navigation, having the terminal side by side with the course is helpful. The simulator will move to the side on its own but is easy to open back up.
PR
Aug 19, 2020
This course contains all basic knowledge about the Linux commands.\n\nI get clear all my little difficulty from this course.\n\nThanks!!!
By Jorge G•
Feb 26, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.
By Abdikariim I M•
Sep 2, 2020
fist command line linux is very good using for may self and interesting , thanks courser
you give me the basic for using cmd
example = echo SHELL
ls -l
ls
ls -l Desktop/
ls -ld Desktop/
ls -al
cd Desktop/
cd Downloads/
and use toouch
mkdri
rm -rf
and so on so far
By jeff•
Mar 25, 2021
By PARAM R•
Aug 20, 2020
By Susmitha H•
Aug 19, 2020
If you are looking to learn and practice basics of Linux,you will be very much satisfied with this.
By David J S•
Dec 10, 2020
The video stopped and won't let me watch it. I did not finish this course. Please restart this for me. I can't get it to restart frustrating. I doubt anyone will even respond.
By Marcus M•
Mar 27, 2021
Very good introduction and the hands on lab makes it a worthwhile experience. Would love to see a more advanced course down the road.
By Jon H•
Sep 24, 2020
Enjoyed the course. The instructor sometimes moved a little fast but it wasn't a problem since I could paused and replay the video.
By Yan L•
Nov 3, 2020
Good job David. I really want to learn more, so, if you make another course, i'll be happy to be there. Thanks a lot!
By Dodangodage D L N•
Jul 21, 2020
Great learning experience. Excellent explanation and demonstration. Highly recommend for beginners.
By Bassant A E•
Sep 30, 2020
I learned in a simple and uncomplicated way and I loved it
thank you every body
By Samah M•
Oct 27, 2020
I like it, it's perfect for beginners, the course took less than 2 hours
By Swapnil K•
Jul 24, 2020
If you really want to learn Linux in deep I suggest don't take this course directly go to the next part where they start the actual work learn from there. This is actually a waste of 1 hr. Yes, but if your background is different then you can.
By Jia Q•
May 23, 2021
Not recommended. The topics are quite elementary which suit for beginners. but the instructor is not explaining the contents very clearly.
By Gaurav B•
Nov 2, 2020
Just short overview of Linux not too much easily able to complete in 1hr or 2. Good for beginners
By Herath M D M J•
Oct 19, 2020
Actually this course is good but , I have no personal interest with the platform Rhyme. And it will be very helpful if we are provided more reading materials. thank you
By Rachit A•
Jul 26, 2020
This course gave me a hands-on practical experience for using linux commands in a virtual environment without forcing me to actually arrange the linux resources in my machine separately. I really love the concept of online Rhyme Environment for practice. Appreciate the technical developers behind Rhyme resources. Thankyou
By Rodney Y C L•
Jan 11, 2021
Great course @ http://rodyeo.dyndns.org
But cheating the public community! Why? After you subscription have expired all your past course contents completed and graduated are not accessible and it forced you to upgrade to paid subscription. This is absurd and cheating the general public community!
By PANDIPATI P•
Sep 11, 2020
This course will gives the Basics Knowledge and how to learn Linux in a Proper Way.I hope Everyone can take this course and try to understand or learn the codes or commands. I hope it will be little tough but try to use it in Better Way. THANK YOU.
By Israel R Z C•
Nov 26, 2020
The instructor delivered the topics in a great pace, the Contents were really good!!! KUDOS!!!!
By ILLYA B•
Jan 26, 2021
David is a fantastic instructor! He motivated me to participate in more guided projects!
By Jhon J B S•
Aug 24, 2020
Basic but useful commands that you need to know if use Linux. Very good basic course.
By SHAWON K P•
Aug 1, 2020
It is the best begginer course to have an interested on Linux. Linux is a Dream!
By Sam N•
Aug 7, 2020
Easily understood this course, Also try this one for beginner Linux engineer
By PURVI A•
Sep 15, 2020
i was a very wonderful course and let me learn much of the linux commands