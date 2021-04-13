Course 3 is a continuation of the previous course, and will focus on teaching you how to work with tools you need to do your everyday work. The course begins by introducing you to numerous essential command line tools that are used daily. Then, it focuses on bash scripting - you will learn how to construct scripts and how to do very complicated tasks in an automated way. The course looks at files and filesystems and focuses on compiling programs in Linux, using gcc and other compilers, and using libraries of different types. It also takes a look at how Java works in Linux, and explains why there is no reason to worry about having easy-to-use Java programs in Linux. Course 3 ends by covering building packages out of software in Linux.
This course is part of the Open Source Software Development, Linux and Git Specialization
Experience as a developer on any operating system
Experience in working at the command line is not necessary, but would be helpful
The Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation supports the creation of sustainable open source ecosystems by providing financial and intellectual resources, infrastructure, services, events, and training. Working together, The Linux Foundation and its projects form the most ambitious and successful investment in the creation of shared technology.
Command Line Tools
Files and Filesystems
Linux Developer Methods
About the Open Source Software Development, Linux and Git Specialization
The Open Source Software Development, Linux and Git Specialization will give you a strong foundation for working comfortably and productively in open source development communities. By completing the Specialization, you’ll have a better understanding of the Linux environment, as well as methods and tools required to successfully use it, and you’ll know how to use Git, the distributed version control system.
