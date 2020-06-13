In course 1 we talked about open source software and the motivation and methods of using it. In course 2, we will introduce you to Linux systems, and help you feel comfortable working at the command line:
Experience as a developer on any operating system
Experience in working at the command line is not necessary, but would be helpful
The Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation supports the creation of sustainable open source ecosystems by providing financial and intellectual resources, infrastructure, services, events, and training. Working together, The Linux Foundation and its projects form the most ambitious and successful investment in the creation of shared technology.
LINUX ORIENTATION
STARTING TO WORK IN LINUX
System Components
Command Details
I'd introduce bash a bit more slowly, as it feels kind of rushed and somewhat hard to understand, but I think the rest of the course was pretty good.
i find most of the content up to date and relevant to industry, one of the most engaging course i have completed.
It's a great course to get your hands on linux, the only caviate is that its not in much depth and you need to do a lot of googling to understand stuff.
This was the type of course I was searching for, it has allowed me to increase my capability tremendously by learning a lot of new stuff and bash things, the right way to do them. Its impressive.
The Open Source Software Development, Linux and Git Specialization will give you a strong foundation for working comfortably and productively in open source development communities. By completing the Specialization, you’ll have a better understanding of the Linux environment, as well as methods and tools required to successfully use it, and you’ll know how to use Git, the distributed version control system.
