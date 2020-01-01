AD
Dec 26, 2021
It was very good course and the content was compressed to get the best. In this module instructor covers all linux distribution and commands used in different distribution to perform same functions.
SS
Mar 23, 2021
This was the type of course I was searching for, it has allowed me to increase my capability tremendously by learning a lot of new stuff and bash things, the right way to do them. Its impressive.
By Alan C•
Jan 1, 2020
If you do not know LINUX, then do not take this course.
This is a course that could have been good for beginners. But it not.
The order of the course is haphazard. For example early on in the course you are required to install packages - but the explanation of how to install packages is only at the end of the course.
The explanations given, in places, assume that your day job is as a network administrator or similar - so if you day job is not, again don't take this course.
Some of the lessons consist of a sheet detailing 20 or so commands - which for me at least, was not an easy way to learn something new.
I would say though that the course lecturer is clearly an expert in the field and that the material could be re-purposed with only some effort in order to make it beginner friendly (if they ever wanted to) . In the meantime - if you are a beginner, try somewhere else.
By Qin W•
Mar 2, 2019
Not very organised in terms of studying order, and some of the examples are a bit too simple and skimming the surface.
By HXQ•
Nov 5, 2019
you just read the slide.
By Naser D•
Feb 19, 2021
This course was pretty disappointing, I was excited to start learning Linux and Bash but for some reason, the concepts that were introduced in this course were horribly sorted.
For example, for all weeks we used `yum` until week 5 where it was introduced. As well as choosing and installing a Linux distro, which was discussed in week 5 (last week of the course). I had to do a lot of googling for this course which I don't tend to on a normal Coursera course.
I just think that a little bit of planning and organizing would've made the course far more helpful.
By Luca M•
Feb 17, 2020
Unclear and not suited for absolute beginners. Get a good book like The Linux Bible, and learn through that.
By Danilo B•
Sep 30, 2020
Very theoretical course, which I personally like, with much to learn. However, I don't think this is a course for beginers, since part of the content related to Computer Science is assumed to be known, and the contents for the last week seem a little out of place, being presented so late in the course.
By Agrawal H•
May 15, 2020
Nice course for the newbie in Linux world. I really got to know very new things from this course while working with ubuntu. Thanks to The Linux Foundation for this wonderful course.
By Ian D•
Nov 17, 2019
too basic, fuzzy, doesn't really teach or provide any valuable hands on in linux
By Walter B•
May 21, 2020
The course falls tragically short of where it could be. The order of the lessons appears to be random (with installation and usage information provided at the end rather than the beginning), and this is complicated by information being provided for outdated packages and commands-- many of which have been completely phased out on some Linux kernels. Following along with an AWS RHEL instance was impossible for all but the most basic functions.
It appears that the information in this class was valid as of 2015-2016, and hasn't been updated since. Because most commands are provided in a written table format without context, I learned the most by Googling the topics being covered and going from there.
I don't know who the intended audience for this class is, but it isn't amateur Python developers.
By Roman O•
Feb 18, 2019
a lot of bugs on site, lol i couldnt finish his course for hour because site didnt see my results
By Suraj S•
Mar 23, 2021
By S.VENKATASUBRAMANIAN•
Oct 2, 2020
This course is the best and amazing course I have ever attended but, I found that the week 5 must be placed as week 1 and all others be followed by it. Thank you for great course
By Ted H•
May 10, 2020
Great introduction to Linux for Developers. Well balanced quizzes that allow the student to get a flavor of the material as well as the opportunity to dive deeper if interested.
By Eduardo L P M•
Apr 21, 2019
Excellent course. Now I understand much better the fundamentals behind linux command line interface and some important administrative features.
By Antonio C•
Nov 24, 2020
I would have put the lessons on installing the various packages, see week 5, at the beginning of the course.
By Jatin R•
Oct 12, 2019
Excellent course for all who want to have a very good knowledge in linux in every aspect.
By Sarah H•
Feb 28, 2021
I like that this course provides the foundation and introduction to Linux and gives a compilation of what I need to know in order to start learning Linux. Its good that its from the Linux Foundation itself - so I feel that I am learning it the proper way. But saying that, the quizzes and labs are not hands on enough - perhaps its an extra cost to them to provide some sort of virtual environment for us to do the lab and test on it and perhaps base some assignments of it. so they don't do that. I'm on Coursera Plus so its fine, but I will pay for something with not enough hands on epxerience. Saying that, I did learn in parrallel with some other courses that gave better hands on and labs and I think that helped me a lot to understand the content in this subject. As long as you supplement your learning with various other sources, this course is ok.
By Arjun k•
Dec 2, 2019
more of a theoretical session, didnt find anything practical
By Borja H d L C•
Apr 29, 2020
Muy complicado de entender y las prácticas mal explicadas.
By Tania R•
Oct 22, 2021
The contents are what you would expect. You get out of it what you put in, meaning that you can go as deep as you are willing to if you install multiple Linux distributions (via VMs for example) and experiment with all the commands provided. You may not master it all when you are done but you will gain excellent historical context and a fairly deep understanding of the basics of Linux administration. I really enjoyed this course. One thing I would have loved is a downloadable version of the reading material so I could store those as cheat sheets if you will on my local machine as handy references for the future, as a lot of material is covered in this course.
By Kim S•
Aug 2, 2020
Amazing course. It really puts into perspective the skills required to operate Linux, which applies to multiple OS. Many times as developers, we think being in computer science means to write programs. While this is a huge part, it ultimately means nothing if you do not know how it gets executed and how to execute it across a network. In academia, you often get blinded to the fact that you work on standalone systems when in industry, you will rarely ever work on a standalone system; you will most always work on a company network so you will need to understand how the OS will handle your software programs.
By MAXIM C•
Dec 17, 2021
The course has helped me to arrange a certain hierarchy of Linux OS elements.
While it by no means goes into a detail about any of the elements, it helps to build a clear path of where one can specialize in order to improve or learn a new technical skill in Linux OS.
P.S. I really enjoy the lecturer. He talks smooth, not fast and to the point. The man knows exactly the content of a video - no uhs or ohs or wait a second :)
By Samuel F•
May 9, 2020
Awesome course, excellent instructor. Just to relate some of the points I liked, it is well organized, there are good exercises and instructor is from Linux Foundation itself. The plus in this course is exactly the fact it gently forces you to figure out some of the points yourself. It doesn't matter if the instructions are not "clear" at a first sight; you'll end up hitting the solution in the next class.
By Craig L•
Jun 10, 2020
I'll not lie, from a Windows background I found some of these concepts quite tricky. However, I do feel that I have a much better grasp of how Linux works now and I can really see the power of being able to see what's going on via all the various files. I would even say, I might be hooked on the Linux command line now!
By Mississippi•
Apr 22, 2020
Good overview of the concepts of linux, Jerry should consider reading meditations or something cause their voice is very relaxing. Would like to see a course like this but using linux on mac, many of the commands don't translate in the native ios terminal.