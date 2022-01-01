About this Specialization

The Open Source Software Development, Linux and Git Specialization will give you a strong foundation for working comfortably and productively in open source development communities. By completing the Specialization, you’ll have a better understanding of the Linux environment, as well as methods and tools required to successfully use it, and you’ll know how to use Git, the distributed version control system. Upon completion of this Specialization, you will receive a certificate from Coursera as well as a digital badge from The Linux Foundation recognizing your proficiency in open source software development, Linux environment and Git. Use your verified digital badge to promote your achievement online, and access job insights related to your new skills.
How the Specialization Works

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Open Source Software Development Methods

Linux for Developers

Linux Tools for Developers

Using Git for Distributed Development

