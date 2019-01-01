Jerry Cooperstein has been working with Linux since 1994, developing and delivering training in both the kernel and user space. He has overall responsibility for all training content at The Linux Foundation. During a two decade career in nuclear astrophysics, he developed state-of-the-art simulation software on many kinds of supercomputers and taught at both the undergraduate and graduate level. Cooperstein joined the Linux Foundation in 2009 as the Training Program Director. He currently lives in Wisconsin.