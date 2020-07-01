SS
Jun 2, 2020
This course is well developed and covered with each and every topic in detail . I learned lot of new things from this and will surely look forward to apply this knowledge practically.
MC
Dec 16, 2021
I've enjoyed the part about package management tools.\n\nI don't have to build a packages, I only use them at work and it was interesting to glimpse at a process behind the packages.
By Pranjal B•
Jul 1, 2020
This course should have brought more commands rather than managing packages( as many few people care about building the rpm packages and this kind of stuff). Well for those who want to learn linux or even debian this course is not sufficient .Even after spending 3 weeks I have to take some other course to learn the command tools.
Thankyou.
By Tahmid U M•
May 30, 2020
it's not that much good, lack of practical lab and most of the lectures were not clear to me and I think it will be difficult for any beginner who just started learning Linux. Thanks.
By Trevor•
May 14, 2019
Very good introduction, well presented , I felt the course lacked detail, perhaps this should be called Introduction to Linux Tools for Developers
By Thejus U P•
Apr 17, 2020
Well structured course which talks about different tools and utilities used in linux distributions that are commonly used in industries.
By Jose E•
Nov 3, 2020
Felt like the week 3 for package management were not explained carefully or at least to the point that is understandable by literally anyone who is not a technical person. Week 1 was good, then week 2 and week 3 felt a bit struggle as the approach were geared towards people who actually have technical knowledge.
By Aryan k•
Jul 26, 2020
not user friendly and should be certainly refined and made more easy to understand by everybody(beginners)
By pengchong t•
Apr 15, 2020
Can't review the course after completing.
By Joao V d S D•
Apr 25, 2020
This one was great, really shows some interesting topics. I wish the part about the gcc compilar was more elaborated, somehow it was the thing i grasped less so far in the specialization, and I'll have to come back at it and do some further research to let it sink in, I guess
By Suraj S•
Mar 25, 2021
I love using Linux as it allows automating and is super flexible and this course added more knowledge to my pool, now I can in a more efficient way on my system than previously. I learned a lot of new and better ways of doing things which I did in some other way.
By Castro M S•
Nov 23, 2019
I recommend everyone to study this course first (among the four)because this has all the basic commands for the Linux,this course is little bit to concentrate because the commands are very case sensitive but it will be easy to understand.
By Giorgio C•
Mar 30, 2020
It is a well-made course but I suggest to focus the video sessions for the coding part, with maybe longer explanation on the set-up that must be installed in advance in order to better understand and respond to the tutored exercises.
By Gigi M D•
Aug 14, 2020
Very nice course to learn more about bash commands related to developing. I really liked the lectures because it gave me the oportunity to make a self dictionary of all commands and useful techniques.
By Swapnil S•
Jun 3, 2020
By MAXIM C•
Dec 17, 2021
I've enjoyed the part about package management tools.
I don't have to build a packages, I only use them at work and it was interesting to glimpse at a process behind the packages.
By Luis V•
Jul 7, 2020
Es un curso bastante completo que te todas las herramientas que necesitas para desarrollar un Linux. Muy recomendable para los seguidores de Linux.
By Stélio M•
Apr 3, 2019
So far so far. Learning a good amount of useful stuff for my actual work. Thank you for the great content explained in an easy and clear way.
By Daniele G•
Jan 31, 2021
Really really interesting! Very happy with this course, which letme to consolidate and organize my competencies in Linux development tools
By Tushar M•
Jan 29, 2020
Very good overview of Linux tools for developers. Just wanted the course to give choice of learning more about Debian based systems.
By Andreea•
Feb 8, 2020
Informative, with labs and clear presented, up to date information. I am going to use all I learned in my day to day job.
By Ted H•
May 12, 2020
Good exercises that get you straight to the answers without a lot of painful trial-and-error.
By SHOAIB S•
Jun 29, 2020
I learned so many things. Thanks to Instructor and Linux foundation for an awesome course.
By Mike C•
Dec 31, 2020
Great instructor; good materials. Pretty much over my head but I learned a ton! Thanks!
By Md. R A•
Apr 14, 2021
The Coursera website is an important platform for educating every teacher and studen
By Shanmukha•
May 24, 2020
Need more of Shell script examples. Otherwise overall course is pretty good.
By Rim a f a k•
Jun 17, 2020
It was very helpful and descriptive so thank you very much for your efforts