David Dalsveen
Subject Matter Expert
Coursera Project Network
Bio
Software Engineer and Teacher with a demonstrated history of working in the computer software industry. Strong consulting professional skilled in C, C++, Java, JavaScript and Python.
Courses
Process Map Data using C++ Adjacency List Shortest Path
Use Bash Scripting on Linux to Execute Common commands
Build a Guessing Game Application using Java
Build a Web App using React and Redux
Data Processing using Python Collections
Build a Server Rendered Website with Next.js
Extract Text Data with Java and Regex
Processing Data with Python
Use Python and Java to Create a GUI Application
Big-O Time Complexity in Python Code
Build a Website using React
Extract Text Data with Bash and Regex
Use Python Unit Test to Demonstrate TDD
Create Fault Tolerant MongoDB Cluster
Build a Node Server backend with Express
Use React with Express to build a Web Application
Integrated development environments in Linux
Merge, Sort and Filter Data in Python Pandas
Command Line in Linux
Spring Boot Inversion of Control and Dependency Injection
Java Built in Data Structures
Python Data Structures
Class Creation in Object Oriented Python
Create a Python Application using MySQL
Java Primitive Types to Calculate Expenses
Java Inheritance, Composition and Aggregation
Calling APIs with React
Validate Data in SQL using MySQL Workbench
Clean Data in SQL using MySQL Workbench
Build a Guessing Game in C# on Linux
Process File Data using C# List and Linq
Introduction to Python
Create a C# Application to process MongoDB Data
Create a C# Class Definition to Track Employee Data
Build a Full Stack App using React and Express
Data Visualization with Python
Use C# to Process XML Data
Image Processing with Python
Working with Big Data
Create User Directory and Files with Linux Commands
Introduction to the C# Type System
Build a MERN application using Next.js
Create C# App Inheritance, Composition, and Aggregation
Statistical Analysis using Python Numpy
Create a Dynamic-Link Library with DevC++ for Python
Python Dynamic HTML Web Server
Managing React State
Set up your dev environment for MERN developers on Linux
Use Commands and Create a Remote Git Repository
Java Arrays and Loops
C++ Classes and Objects
Process File Data using C Pointers
Use Python Regular Expressions to Process File Data
Create Docker Container with Flask Seaborn Regression Plot App
How to Use SQL with Large Datasets
Use C# streams to read and write file data
C++ Data Structures in the STL
Create an API using Express, GraphQL, and Mongoose
Java Decision Programming
Create C Control Constructs using DevC++
Version Control of a Python Project using Git
Working with Datasets
Calculate Data in SQL using MySQL Workbench
Consume an API with React using Apollo and GraphQL
Use C# LINQ to process and analyze datasets
Introduction to C Programming Variables Input Output
Files and directories in the Linux filesystem
Use the Apache Spark Structured Streaming API with MongoDB
Build a Guessing Game Application using C++
Set up your dev environment for LAMP web developers on Linux
C++ Inheritance, Aggregation and Composition
Create Python Linux Script to Generate a Disk Usage Report
Create a C Program using DevC++ to Demonstrate Scope
C++ Decision Programming
Create a C# UI on Linux using MonoDevelop
Testing and Debugging Python
Determine Shortest Paths Between Routers Using Python
Decision Control Constructs in C# on Linux
CRUD Operations using MongoDB NoSQL
Build a Python GUI with Tkinter
Introduction to Server Side Rendering in React
Create a Python Application using PyMongo and MongoDB Database
Deploy Microservices using Spring Cloud Framework
Restful Web Service Spring Boot Visual Studio Code Gradle
Use React State and Props to Create an Online Quiz
Java Classes and Objects
Use Python to Create a Web Testing Bot
Practical Vim Editor Commands On Linux
