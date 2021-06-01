Profile

David Dalsveen

Subject Matter Expert

    Bio

    Software Engineer and Teacher with a demonstrated history of working in the computer software industry. Strong consulting professional skilled in C, C++, Java, JavaScript and Python.

    Courses

    Process Map Data using C++ Adjacency List Shortest Path

    Use Bash Scripting on Linux to Execute Common commands

    Build a Guessing Game Application using Java

    Build a Web App using React and Redux

    Data Processing using Python Collections

    Build a Server Rendered Website with Next.js

    Extract Text Data with Java and Regex

    Processing Data with Python

    Use Python and Java to Create a GUI Application

    Big-O Time Complexity in Python Code

    Build a Website using React

    Extract Text Data with Bash and Regex

    Use Python Unit Test to Demonstrate TDD

    Create Fault Tolerant MongoDB Cluster

    Build a Node Server backend with Express

    Use React with Express to build a Web Application

    Integrated development environments in Linux

    Merge, Sort and Filter Data in Python Pandas

    Command Line in Linux

    Spring Boot Inversion of Control and Dependency Injection

    Java Built in Data Structures

    Python Data Structures

    Class Creation in Object Oriented Python

    Create a Python Application using MySQL

    Java Primitive Types to Calculate Expenses

    Java Inheritance, Composition and Aggregation

    Calling APIs with React

    Validate Data in SQL using MySQL Workbench

    Clean Data in SQL using MySQL Workbench

    Build a Guessing Game in C# on Linux

    Process File Data using C# List and Linq

    Introduction to Python

    Create a C# Application to process MongoDB Data

    Create a C# Class Definition to Track Employee Data

    Build a Full Stack App using React and Express

    Data Visualization with Python

    Use C# to Process XML Data

    Image Processing with Python

    Working with Big Data

    Create User Directory and Files with Linux Commands

    Introduction to the C# Type System

    Build a MERN application using Next.js

    Create C# App Inheritance, Composition, and Aggregation

    Statistical Analysis using Python Numpy

    Create a Dynamic-Link Library with DevC++ for Python

    Python Dynamic HTML Web Server

    Managing React State

    Set up your dev environment for MERN developers on Linux

    Use Commands and Create a Remote Git Repository

    Java Arrays and Loops

    C++ Classes and Objects

    Process File Data using C Pointers

    Use Python Regular Expressions to Process File Data

    Create Docker Container with Flask Seaborn Regression Plot App

    How to Use SQL with Large Datasets

    Use C# streams to read and write file data

    C++ Data Structures in the STL

    Create an API using Express, GraphQL, and Mongoose

    Java Decision Programming

    Create C Control Constructs using DevC++

    Version Control of a Python Project using Git

    Working with Datasets

    Calculate Data in SQL using MySQL Workbench

    Consume an API with React using Apollo and GraphQL

    Use C# LINQ to process and analyze datasets

    Introduction to C Programming Variables Input Output

    Files and directories in the Linux filesystem

    Use the Apache Spark Structured Streaming API with MongoDB

    Build a Guessing Game Application using C++

    Set up your dev environment for LAMP web developers on Linux

    C++ Inheritance, Aggregation and Composition

    Create Python Linux Script to Generate a Disk Usage Report

    Create a C Program using DevC++ to Demonstrate Scope

    C++ Decision Programming

    Create a C# UI on Linux using MonoDevelop

    Testing and Debugging Python

    Determine Shortest Paths Between Routers Using Python

    Decision Control Constructs in C# on Linux

    CRUD Operations using MongoDB NoSQL

    Build a Python GUI with Tkinter

    Introduction to Server Side Rendering in React

    Create a Python Application using PyMongo and MongoDB Database

    Deploy Microservices using Spring Cloud Framework

    Restful Web Service Spring Boot Visual Studio Code Gradle

    Use React State and Props to Create an Online Quiz

    Java Classes and Objects

    Use Python to Create a Web Testing Bot

    Practical Vim Editor Commands On Linux

