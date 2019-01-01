Learner Reviews & Feedback for C Programming: Advanced Data Types - 5 by Dartmouth College
About the Course
In this course you will define your own data types in C, and use the newly created types to more efficiently store and process your data.
Many programming languages provide a number of built-in data types to store things such as integers, decimals, and characters in variables, but what if you wanted to store more complex data?
Defining your own data types in C allows you to more efficiently store and process data such as a customer's name, age and other relevant data, all in one single variable! You will also gain experience with programming concepts that are foundational to any programming language.
Why learn C and not another programming language? Did you know that smartphones, your car’s navigation system, robots, drones, trains, and almost all electronic devices have some C-code running under the hood? C is used in any circumstance where speed and flexibility are important, such as in embedded systems or high-performance computing.
At the end of this short course, you will reach the fifth milestone of the C Programming with Linux Specialization, unlocking the door to a career in computer engineering.
Your job Outlook:
- Programmers, developers, engineers, managers, and related industries within scientific computing and data science;
- Embedded systems such as transportation, utility networks, and aerospace;
- Robotics industry and manufacturing;
- IoT (Internet of Things) used in smart homes, automation, and wearables.
- IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization for the advancement of technology, ranks C as third of the top programming languages of 2021 in demand by employers. (Source: IEEE Spectrum)
This course has received financial support from the Patrick & Lina Drahi Foundation....