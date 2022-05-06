About this Course

3,444 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 7 in the
C Programming with Linux Specialization
Beginner Level

We recommend to have completed the 3 first courses of the C programming with Linux Specialization

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Visualize the concept of a pointer and use it to pass variables to functions by reference in order to modify them via the function

  • Apply pointer arithmetic in order to address elements of both one-dimensional and multi-dimensional arrays

  • Use arrays of strings to store lists of strings in one array variable

  • Control memory usage by dynamically allocating and freeing memory at runtime

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Programming
  • C Programming
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 7 in the
C Programming with Linux Specialization
Beginner Level

We recommend to have completed the 3 first courses of the C programming with Linux Specialization

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Dartmouth College

Placeholder

Institut Mines-Télécom

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Week 1: Memory and pointers

2 hours to complete
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week 2: Multidimensional arrays

1 hour to complete
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: Dynamic memory allocation

2 hours to complete
13 minutes to complete

Concluding the course

13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings

About the C Programming with Linux Specialization

C Programming with Linux

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder