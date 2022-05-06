Learner Reviews & Feedback for C Programming: Pointers and Memory Management - 4 by Dartmouth College
In this course, we will examine a key concept, foundational to any programming language: the usage of memory.
This course builds upon the basic concept of pointers, discussed in C Programming: Modular Programming and Memory Management, and introduces the more advanced usage of pointers and pointer arithmetic. Arrays of pointers and multidimensional arrays are addressed, and you will learn how to allocate memory for your own data during program execution. This is called dynamic memory allocation at runtime using pointers.
Within moments you will be coding hands-on in a browser tool developed for this course, receiving instant feedback on your code. No need to install anything!
Why learn C and not another programming language? Did you know that smartphones, your car’s navigation system, robots, drones, trains, and almost all electronic devices have some C-code running under the hood? C is used in any circumstance where speed and flexibility are important, such as in embedded systems or high-performance computing.
In this course, you will also gain experience with programming concepts that are foundational to any programming language.
At the end of this course, you will reach the fourth milestone in the C Programming with Linux Specialization, unlocking the door to a career in computer engineering.
Your job Outlook:
- Programmers, developers, engineers, managers, and related industries within scientific computing and data science;
- Embedded systems such as transportation, utility networks, and aerospace;
- Robotics industry and manufacturing;
- IoT (Internet of Things) used in smart homes, automation, and wearables.
- IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization for the advancement of technology, ranks C as third of the top programming languages of 2021 in demand by employers. (Source: IEEE Spectrum)
This course has received financial support from the Patrick & Lina Drahi Foundation....
