This course is for everyone. In the new world we live in, coding is a universally valuable skill, whether you're a scientist, artist, or a humanist. Algorithms are everywhere, and we all have to understand how they work. The C language is particularly well suited as an introduction to coding: It's a tried-and-true language, and it allows you to understand computing processes at a deep level.
University of California, Santa Cruz
UC Santa Cruz is an outstanding public research university with a deep commitment to undergraduate education. It’s a place that connects people and programs in unexpected ways while providing unparalleled opportunities for students to learn through hands-on experience.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
An overview of the course, a history of the C language, and a first set of programming activities.
Lexical Elements and Data Types
Lexical elements and data types, programming activities of increasing sophistication, and an optional discussion of more advanced issues.
Flow of Control and Simple Functions
Flow of control and simple functions, even more sophisticated programming activities, and an optional discussion of more advanced issues.
Advanced Functions, Recursion, Arrays, and Pointers
A continuation of functions, recursion, arrays, and pointers.
I have learnt many topics in this course. This course had made me taste the flavour of C language and programming. The lectures which were given by Pohl sir were outstanding.
It was really great experience studying in this course.The professor is great, but the part of the course is its well managed assignments and quizzes. Again Hats off to whole team. Thanks.
The course is wonderfully designed for Users that are starting to learn how to code or in need of relearning, the course is straight forward and all detailed are explained thoroughly.
This was an excellent content, but i don't believe its for abosolute beginner to coding as i faced some problem but if you do take extra effort to understand, its one of the best content available.
About the Coding for Everyone: C and C++ Specialization
This Specialization is intended for all programming enthusiasts, as well as beginners, computer and other scientists, and artificial intelligence enthusiasts seeking to develop their programming skills in the foundational languages of C and C++. Through the four courses — two in C, and two in C++ — you will cover the basics of programming in C and move on to the more advanced C++ semantics and syntax, which will prepare you to apply these skills to a number of higher-level problems using AI algorithms and Monte Carlo evaluation in complex games.
