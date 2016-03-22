This course is for experienced C programmers who want to program in C++. The examples and exercises require a basic understanding of algorithms and object-oriented software.
- Graph Theory
- C++11
- C++
- Graph Algorithms
University of California, Santa Cruz
UC Santa Cruz is an outstanding public research university with a deep commitment to undergraduate education. It’s a place that connects people and programs in unexpected ways while providing unparalleled opportunities for students to learn through hands-on experience.
Module 1
How to convert an existing C program to C++. Use of type safe Input/Output.
Module 2
Review of Dijkstra's shortest path algorithm. C++ Functions and Generics. C++ classes and OO.
Module 3
Point: Default constructor and initializing syntax. Conversion Constructors. Copy Constructor. List and dynamic memory allocation. Deep Copy.
Module 4
Prim’s and Kruskal’s algorithms. Use of basic Container Classes. Tripod-Container, Iterator, Algorithm.
I really enjoyed the course. I like the instructor's way of explaining things and definitely learned a lot. A big thanks to you, Mr. Pohl. Keep up the great work.
A much needed course for all those students who have strong fundamentals in C Programming but lack the OOP skills in C++. Still there is a scope of improvement.
was good to learn c++ advanced topics after learning the basics at my high school. it had some very essential topics that dealt with too much innovative coding. It was good learning experience.
Just right for programmers seeking to update their skills to the new V11 C++. I recommend getting the book by the author that helps along with a text or Coursera course on Algorithms.
This Specialization is intended for all programming enthusiasts, as well as beginners, computer and other scientists, and artificial intelligence enthusiasts seeking to develop their programming skills in the foundational languages of C and C++. Through the four courses — two in C, and two in C++ — you will cover the basics of programming in C and move on to the more advanced C++ semantics and syntax, which will prepare you to apply these skills to a number of higher-level problems using AI algorithms and Monte Carlo evaluation in complex games.
