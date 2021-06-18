Code and run your first C++ program in minutes without installing anything!
This course is designed for learners with no coding experience, providing a solid foundation of not just C++, but core Computer Science topics that can be transferred to other languages. The modules in this course cover printing, operators, iteration (i.e., loops), and selection (i.e., conditionals). To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours.