About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Programming in C++: A Hands-on Introduction Specialization
Intermediate Level

Completion of the prior 2 courses in this specialization or equivalent

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define and use custom functions to improve code readability

  • When and how to use recursion instead of iteration

  • Create and modify custom objects

Skills you will gain

  • Functions
  • Recursion
  • Objects
  • C++
  • Computer Science
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

User-Defined Functions

3 hours to complete
7 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Recursion

2 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Objects

2 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Mutability

2 hours to complete
3 readings

About the Programming in C++: A Hands-on Introduction Specialization

Programming in C++: A Hands-on Introduction

