Course 4 of 4 in the
Programming in C++: A Hands-on Introduction Specialization
Intermediate Level

Completion of the prior 3 courses in this specialization or equivalent knowledge

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to architect larger programs using object-oriented principles

  • Re-use parts of classes using inheritance

  • Encapsulate relevant information and methods in a class

Skills you will gain

  • Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
  • Polymorphism
  • C++
  • Inheritance
  • Computer Science
Course 4 of 4 in the
Programming in C++: A Hands-on Introduction Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Encapsulation

2 hours to complete
5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Inheritance

3 hours to complete
4 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Polymorphism

2 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Advanced Topics

2 hours to complete
2 readings

