Learner Reviews & Feedback for Object-Oriented C++: Inheritance and Encapsulation by Codio

4.9
stars
63 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

Code and run your first C++ program in minutes without installing anything! This course is designed for learners with limited coding experience, providing a solid foundation of not just C++, but core Computer Science topics that can be transferred to other languages. The modules in this course cover inheritance, encapsulation, polymorphism, and other object-related topics. Completion of the prior 3 courses in this specialization is recommended. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours....

Top reviews

By KARNATAKAPU S S N

Dec 2, 2021

This is a very good course, where you'll get to learn the importance of encapsulation and inheritance very well, and you'll also get the basic understanding of, classes, structs, and many more. This is a perfect course who want to learn about the above mentioned topics, because it gives you hands-on experience with what you are learning , in overall I'd say it was really a great course, which you'll not be regretting upon choosing this course.

By Mahmoud M A M

Aug 30, 2021

A great intro to C++ ... very clear instructions and balanced exercises .. The only drawback is there are some mistakes in some exercises that need to be reviewed .. other than that .. you'll enjoy and learn much from it. Thank you so much!!

By Vytene Z

Aug 27, 2021

Great course, would recommend it to anyone who wants to learn advanced C++ topics with ease.

By Lars H

Apr 21, 2022

T​he entire series of courses is just brilliant and was exactly what I needed.

By Mirshokhid O

Jun 20, 2021

Best course for Object-Oriented Programming in C++. Thank you, authors!

By ياسين م ع ا ع ا

Aug 1, 2021

I want to thank you all for this great effort.

By Rahul

Apr 30, 2022

B​asics Clear

By Chaitanya T

May 25, 2022

Hands-on practice based course, 5 assignment per sub-course was challenging. Learned a lot.

By Tummala C

Jan 2, 2022

nothing it was very useful for me

