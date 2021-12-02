By KARNATAKAPU S S N•
Dec 2, 2021
This is a very good course, where you'll get to learn the importance of encapsulation and inheritance very well, and you'll also get the basic understanding of, classes, structs, and many more. This is a perfect course who want to learn about the above mentioned topics, because it gives you hands-on experience with what you are learning , in overall I'd say it was really a great course, which you'll not be regretting upon choosing this course.
By Mahmoud M A M•
Aug 30, 2021
A great intro to C++ ... very clear instructions and balanced exercises .. The only drawback is there are some mistakes in some exercises that need to be reviewed .. other than that .. you'll enjoy and learn much from it. Thank you so much!!
By Vytene Z•
Aug 27, 2021
Great course, would recommend it to anyone who wants to learn advanced C++ topics with ease.
By Lars H•
Apr 21, 2022
The entire series of courses is just brilliant and was exactly what I needed.
By Mirshokhid O•
Jun 20, 2021
Best course for Object-Oriented Programming in C++. Thank you, authors!
By ياسين م ع ا ع ا•
Aug 1, 2021
I want to thank you all for this great effort.
By Rahul•
Apr 30, 2022
Basics Clear
By Chaitanya T•
May 25, 2022
Hands-on practice based course, 5 assignment per sub-course was challenging. Learned a lot.
By Tummala C•
Jan 2, 2022
nothing it was very useful for me