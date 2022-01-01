- Computer Science
- Computer Programming
- C++
- Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
- Iteration
- Variables
- Conditionals
- vectors
- Files
- Strings
- Functions
- Recursion
Programming in C++: A Hands-on Introduction Specialization
Hands-on Introduction to C++ Programming. Code and run your first C++ program in minutes without installing anything!
Offered By
What you will learn
Automate everyday, repetitive tasks using C++ programs
Create engaging, graphical based programs
Develop a firm foundation of Computer Science concepts you can bring to any language you learn
Use variables and operators to store and manipulate small pieces of data
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will create a variety of practical projects including helpful C++ programs that can speed up everyday tasks such as an automated file updater. Later projects will create graphical output using the Clmg library, and even including animations.
No programming experience
No programming experience
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
C++ Basics: Selection and Iteration
Code and run your first C++ program in minutes without installing anything!
C++ Basic Structures: Vectors, Pointers, Strings, and Files
Code and run your first C++ program in minutes without installing anything!
C++ Object Basics: Functions, Recursion, and Objects
Code and run your first C++ program in minutes without installing anything!
Object-Oriented C++: Inheritance and Encapsulation
Code and run your first C++ program in minutes without installing anything!
Offered by
Codio
Codio is the hands-on learning platform supporting better outcomes in computing and tech skills education and is used by some of the world's largest and most prestigious higher education institutions to deliver engaging courses at scale.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.