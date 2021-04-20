By Dan T•
Apr 20, 2021
It's a decent course, but the labs are in desperate need of proofreading. There are numerous spelling errors and even some programming errors that bring down the quality of the course. However, if one can look past those, then there is good educational value behind this course.
By KARNATAKAPU S S N•
Oct 28, 2021
It is a very useful course, I've given my 100% to complete this course. It would give you the best knowledge about the basics of objects , functions , recursions in c++
By Pratil P•
Oct 27, 2021
very good course, i gain more practical knowledge
By Alfian T•
Jun 29, 2021
The illustration for object is really helpful
By Lars H•
Apr 21, 2022
Brilliant. Exactly what I needed.
By Dejan L•
Mar 9, 2022
Great course. Just what I needed.
By Sameer N•
May 15, 2021
content and lab programs are very nice