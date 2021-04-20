Chevron Left
Back to C++ Object Basics: Functions, Recursion, and Objects

Learner Reviews & Feedback for C++ Object Basics: Functions, Recursion, and Objects by Codio

4.8
stars
66 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

Code and run your first C++ program in minutes without installing anything! This course is designed for learners with limited coding experience, providing a solid foundation of not just C++, but core Computer Science topics that can be transferred to other languages. The modules in this course cover functions, recursion, objects, and mutability. Completion of the prior 2 courses in this specialization are recommended. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for C++ Object Basics: Functions, Recursion, and Objects

By Dan T

Apr 20, 2021

It's a decent course, but the labs are in desperate need of proofreading. There are numerous spelling errors and even some programming errors that bring down the quality of the course. However, if one can look past those, then there is good educational value behind this course.

By KARNATAKAPU S S N

Oct 28, 2021

It is a very useful course, I've given my 100% to complete this course. It would give you the best knowledge about the basics of objects , functions , recursions in c++

By Pratil P

Oct 27, 2021

very good course, i gain more practical knowledge

By Alfian T

Jun 29, 2021

The illustration for object is really helpful

By Lars H

Apr 21, 2022

B​rilliant. Exactly what I needed.

By Dejan L

Mar 9, 2022

Great course. Just what I needed.

By Sameer N

May 15, 2021

content and lab programs are very nice

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder