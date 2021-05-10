AD
Jul 25, 2021
An amazing course for beginners! Everything is stated clearly and easy to understand. Best for Hands-on code experience - thanks to Codio. A wonderfully practical course. Must try!
JD
Apr 2, 2022
best course for basics of c++ and the platform on which they are teaching is so easy to use + i got notes downlad of every lecture/excersice
By Amanda M•
May 9, 2021
Great course, easy to follow and instructions were very clear!
By Leo B•
Jan 21, 2022
Very well done and engaging; you're learning by doing the whole time. Just be warned that the grading is a bit wonky and pretty harsh; sometimes I would be told that my solution was incorrect despite it looking exactly like a sample solution and providing all the same outputs. Your score for the entire problem will go straight to 0 if ANYTHING is wrong, like placing a period at the end of a sentence you print out when the sample output didn't have the period (which happened to me).
By SOURABHA K K•
Jul 2, 2021
The course was really good and i was able to understand all the basic concepts related to c++ programming language
By Rohan•
Jul 22, 2021
Please give an option in codio to restart the assignment. This is frustrating to run the whole assignment from scratch due to a typo, which was a mistake.
also please specify whether you expect the output on a new line, expect a new line after the lats line, requirement of spaces, etc.
It is such a vague platform for a beginner to start with.
By Shamiso C•
Mar 27, 2022
This is by far the best course ever. At first, I was concerned by the lack of videos when I started but to my surprise, this was the perfect way to teach a beginner like me. I am also a person who takes time to grasp basic concepts, but this was just perfect, every nitty-gritty is clear, no need to go in circles. It is worth all the time and effort and I will continue learning and fish all the courses in the specialization.
By harshil p•
Sep 24, 2021
Best course for C++ beginers as it has very great practice exercises it helps very much to remember concepts. I never learned any programming language by just reading I usually watch videos but in this course, concepts are written in very simple language and with code written blocks.I suggest if you take this course you won't regret it.
By Chia C L•
Mar 19, 2022
I really love how the course is setup for hands-on practice rather than to follow some specific videos. It is because the hands-on allow us to play with the code and test out. We got immediate feedback and it make you want to try it out again to get it right.
By Nandi T•
Nov 26, 2021
Great Course! The instructors explain everything about the basics of C++! At first i couldn't understand why i failed the graded exercises but after a while i understood why! Great course nonetheless!
By Xin Z•
May 14, 2021
A great hand-on course for beginers to learn C++.
Very easy to follow and practice thanks to its online teaching platform.
It would be better if some review videos could be added in this courese.
By Aishwarya D D•
Jul 26, 2021
By John d•
Apr 3, 2022
By Joshua M M•
Feb 15, 2022
Contains everything to start setting you up with basics C++, is very user friendly, and extremly interactive which is always a ++
By Muhammad W•
Dec 28, 2021
I got hand on experience of C++ programming . very informative and interested.
thanks coursera giving me free courses.
By Nora Z L•
Jul 7, 2021
Very well design content and hand-on-hand practice. Ii love Codio! User friendly! Will recommend it to friends.
By Guilherme M D S•
Nov 7, 2021
Um curso muito didático e excelente para quem busca o primeiro contato com essa linguagem de programação.
By Hiago d O B B•
May 11, 2022
É um ótimo curso para quem está iniciando em C++, é fundamental para quem está iniciando em programação.
By Muhammad Z•
Jan 26, 2022
coursera is very good app for learning everone can get knowledge from coursera and develop skills
By NIKHIL T•
Feb 13, 2022
The course was very nice,every thing was explained in detail.Thankyou coursera and codio.
By Eduardo L S•
Nov 16, 2021
This course is really helpful for anyone who wants to be introduced to C++ programming.
By 198W1A05A1-SEC-B N S P•
Jun 19, 2021
it is very useful to understand basics of c++ and good platform to practice exercises
By Dulindu O•
Jun 10, 2021
This course is very helpful to catch up C++ basics. Specially valuable for beginners.
By S.Shahbaz H•
Sep 13, 2021
This Course can upgraded my Previous experienced/knowledge in c++ programming field
By WONG F H•
Jun 18, 2021
The course is so useful for beginner, and the difficult of the quiz are suitable.
By Hritik M•
Jun 10, 2021
very nice course experienced so much, new thing for enhancement of my knowledge.
By Panisetti P•
Jun 5, 2021
Excellent course, I have learnt all the basics of C++ with execution as well.