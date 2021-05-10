Chevron Left
Back to C++ Basics: Selection and Iteration

Learner Reviews & Feedback for C++ Basics: Selection and Iteration by Codio

About the Course

Code and run your first C++ program in minutes without installing anything! This course is designed for learners with no coding experience, providing a solid foundation of not just C++, but core Computer Science topics that can be transferred to other languages. The modules in this course cover printing, operators, iteration (i.e., loops), and selection (i.e., conditionals). To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours....

Top reviews

AD

Jul 25, 2021

An amazing course for beginners! Everything is stated clearly and easy to understand. Best for Hands-on code experience - thanks to Codio. A wonderfully practical course. Must try!

JD

Apr 2, 2022

best course for basics of c++ and the platform on which they are teaching is so easy to use + i got notes downlad of every lecture/excersice

By Amanda M

May 9, 2021

Great course, easy to follow and instructions were very clear!

By Leo B

Jan 21, 2022

Very well done and engaging; you're learning by doing the whole time. Just be warned that the grading is a bit wonky and pretty harsh; sometimes I would be told that my solution was incorrect despite it looking exactly like a sample solution and providing all the same outputs. Your score for the entire problem will go straight to 0 if ANYTHING is wrong, like placing a period at the end of a sentence you print out when the sample output didn't have the period (which happened to me).

By SOURABHA K K

Jul 2, 2021

The course was really good and i was able to understand all the basic concepts related to c++ programming language

By Rohan

Jul 22, 2021

Please give an option in codio to restart the assignment. This is frustrating to run the whole assignment from scratch due to a typo, which was a mistake.

also please specify whether you expect the output on a new line, expect a new line after the lats line, requirement of spaces, etc.

It is such a vague platform for a beginner to start with.

By Shamiso C

Mar 27, 2022

This is by far the best course ever. At first, I was concerned by the lack of videos when I started but to my surprise, this was the perfect way to teach a beginner like me. I am also a person who takes time to grasp basic concepts, but this was just perfect, every nitty-gritty is clear, no need to go in circles. It is worth all the time and effort and I will continue learning and fish all the courses in the specialization.

By harshil p

Sep 24, 2021

Best course for C++ beginers as it has very great practice exercises it helps very much to remember concepts. I never learned any programming language by just reading I usually watch videos but in this course, concepts are written in very simple language and with code written blocks.I suggest if you take this course you won't regret it.

By Chia C L

Mar 19, 2022

I really love how the course is setup for hands-on practice rather than to follow some specific videos. It is because the hands-on allow us to play with the code and test out. We got immediate feedback and it make you want to try it out again to get it right.

By Nandi T

Nov 26, 2021

Great Course! The instructors explain everything about the basics of C++! At first i couldn't understand why i failed the graded exercises but after a while i understood why! Great course nonetheless!

By Xin Z

May 14, 2021

A great hand-on course for beginers to learn C++.

Very easy to follow and practice thanks to its online teaching platform.

It would be better if some review videos could be added in this courese.

By Aishwarya D D

Jul 26, 2021

An amazing course for beginners! Everything is stated clearly and easy to understand. Best for Hands-on code experience - thanks to Codio. A wonderfully practical course. Must try!

By John d

Apr 3, 2022

best course for basics of c++ and the platform on which they are teaching is so easy to use + i got notes downlad of every lecture/excersice

By Joshua M M

Feb 15, 2022

Contains everything to start setting you up with basics C++, is very user friendly, and extremly interactive which is always a ++

By Muhammad W

Dec 28, 2021

I got hand on experience of C++ programming . very informative and interested.

thanks coursera giving me free courses.

By Nora Z L

Jul 7, 2021

Very well design content and hand-on-hand practice. Ii love Codio! User friendly! Will recommend it to friends.

By Guilherme M D S

Nov 7, 2021

Um curso muito didático e excelente para quem busca o primeiro contato com essa linguagem de programação.

By Hiago d O B B

May 11, 2022

É um ótimo curso para quem está iniciando em C++, é fundamental para quem está iniciando em programação.

By Muhammad Z

Jan 26, 2022

c​oursera is very good app for learning everone can get knowledge from coursera and develop skills

By NIKHIL T

Feb 13, 2022

The course was very nice,every thing was explained in detail.Thankyou coursera and codio.

By Eduardo L S

Nov 16, 2021

This course is really helpful for anyone who wants to be introduced to C++ programming.

By 198W1A05A1-SEC-B N S P

Jun 19, 2021

it is very useful to understand basics of c++ and good platform to practice exercises

By Dulindu O

Jun 10, 2021

This course is very helpful to catch up C++ basics. Specially valuable for beginners.

By S.Shahbaz H

Sep 13, 2021

This Course can upgraded my Previous experienced/knowledge in c++ programming field

By WONG F H

Jun 18, 2021

The course is so useful for beginner, and the difficult of the quiz are suitable.

By Hritik M

Jun 10, 2021

very nice course experienced so much, new thing for enhancement of my knowledge.

By Panisetti P

Jun 5, 2021

Excellent course, I have learnt all the basics of C++ with execution as well.

