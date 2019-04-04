This course is for experienced C programmers who want to program in C++. The examples and exercises require a basic understanding of algorithms and object-oriented software.
This course is part of the Coding for Everyone: C and C++ Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Graph Theory
- C++11
- Standard Template Library
- C++
Offered by
University of California, Santa Cruz
UC Santa Cruz is an outstanding public research university with a deep commitment to undergraduate education. It’s a place that connects people and programs in unexpected ways while providing unparalleled opportunities for students to learn through hands-on experience.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
STL and the game of Hex
This module looks at the architecture of the Standard Template Library. It is especially important to understand how iterators are used to access container to produce highly efficient generic algorithms. The module also includes the important new style of function object—the lambda expression.
Hex as a graph and Inheritance
This module shows how Hex can be played as a game on a graph. This involves its representation as an undirected graph in C++. The module explores the inheritance logic and syntax of C++. A principal example is the base class student and a derived class grad_student.
Hex and the use of AI and C++ Move semantics
This module explains Min-Max and the Alpha-Beta algorithm for game playing. Its programming topics include C++ 11 Move semantics and a detailed example of referential garbage collection.
Monte Carlo Hex Program, Further advanced C++ Topics and Patterns
This module shows how to use Monte Carlo evaluation in complex games such as Hex and Go. This had led top championship level play in both these games. The module discusses C++ assertions and exceptions for error handling and the new C++ 11 feature static asserts. Finally, the last part of the module introduces the idea of “Design Pattern”, a feature of modern OO programming.
Reviews
- 5 stars69.37%
- 4 stars17.71%
- 3 stars6.27%
- 2 stars2.21%
- 1 star4.42%
TOP REVIEWS FROM C++ FOR C PROGRAMMERS, PART B
Excellent Teacher,though I do recommend watching the videos at 1.5X.
It's wonderful platform to learn. highly recommended for those people who are intrested to learn particular concept of c++ program.
Highly recommended for anyone wanting to learn some serious C++ and introductory AI!
Liked the split between looking at new features in C++ and working on a reasonable sized and reasonably complex assignment.
About the Coding for Everyone: C and C++ Specialization
This Specialization is intended for all programming enthusiasts, as well as beginners, computer and other scientists, and artificial intelligence enthusiasts seeking to develop their programming skills in the foundational languages of C and C++. Through the four courses — two in C, and two in C++ — you will cover the basics of programming in C and move on to the more advanced C++ semantics and syntax, which will prepare you to apply these skills to a number of higher-level problems using AI algorithms and Monte Carlo evaluation in complex games.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.