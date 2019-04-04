About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Coding for Everyone: C and C++ Specialization
English

Skills you will gain

  • Graph Theory
  • C++11
  • Standard Template Library
  • C++
Course 4 of 4 in the
Coding for Everyone: C and C++ Specialization
English

Offered by

University of California, Santa Cruz

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

STL and the game of Hex

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 157 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Hex as a graph and Inheritance

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 138 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Hex and the use of AI and C++ Move semantics

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 133 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Monte Carlo Hex Program, Further advanced C++ Topics and Patterns

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 178 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

