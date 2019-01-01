Professor
Ira Pohl is a Professor of Computer Science at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a Fellow of the ACM. The department is part of the Jack Baskin School of Engineering. Mr. Pohl has written widely on programming in C, C++, C# and Java.
His research interests include artificial intelligence, programming languages such as C#, C, C++ and Java, practical complexity problems, heuristic search methods, deductive algorithms, and educational and social issues. He enjoys walks and bike rides by the ocean, and can occasionally be found playing chess in a coffee house.