In the new world we live in, coding is a universally valuable skill, whether you're a scientist, artist, or a humanist. Algorithms are everywhere, and we all have to understand how they work. The C language is particularly well suited as an introduction to coding: It's a tried-and-true language, and it allows you to understand computing processes at a deep level. You will also get an introduction to more advanced programming in C++ in the final module.
University of California, Santa Cruz
UC Santa Cruz is an outstanding public research university with a deep commitment to undergraduate education. It’s a place that connects people and programs in unexpected ways while providing unparalleled opportunities for students to learn through hands-on experience.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
Week 4
TOP REVIEWS FROM C FOR EVERYONE: STRUCTURED PROGRAMMING
This was a really great course. It gives you exposure to many important data structures and has some great assignments that aid in understanding how these data structures work.
This course is very helpful ,written in very systematic way and easily understandable.
this online course helps me a lot beacause i have learnt a lot in this .this helps me to grab grip in my subject
This course has been taught interestingly. Helped me to learn new concepts.
About the Coding for Everyone: C and C++ Specialization
This Specialization is intended for all programming enthusiasts, as well as beginners, computer and other scientists, and artificial intelligence enthusiasts seeking to develop their programming skills in the foundational languages of C and C++. Through the four courses — two in C, and two in C++ — you will cover the basics of programming in C and move on to the more advanced C++ semantics and syntax, which will prepare you to apply these skills to a number of higher-level problems using AI algorithms and Monte Carlo evaluation in complex games.
