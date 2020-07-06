KS
Oct 24, 2020
It is an excellent course to consolidate topics and knowledge in C. For this course it is preferable to have basic knowledge of C, HONOR exercises are very good and keep you busy solving them.
Jan 27, 2021
This was a really great course. It gives you exposure to many important data structures and has some great assignments that aid in understanding how these data structures work.
By Muhammad A S B•
Jul 6, 2020
A very detailed course, thoroughly loved it Professor Ira Pohl is a wonderful teacher. Damn I love him. I'm gonna move onto C++ now, time to really up the ante
By Dmitriy R•
May 13, 2020
Code upload (tasks) doesn't work. Honor tasks completed, but not rated because the major part of the participants - guys from India and their English too poor to uinderstand the task and rate another participants.
By Tobiasz F•
Nov 4, 2020
Great course,
Very informative,
Complex computer science ideas are explained in a very intuitive way by an experienced teacher. Would recommend!
By Shaik G A•
Mar 31, 2020
A GOOD PLATFORM TO LEARN
By Samridha D•
Jan 9, 2020
Very Good Course for those who want to study C programming in detail
By MEDA U K R•
Mar 31, 2020
it is the best oppurtunity to learn different courses
By Vytla. a•
May 19, 2020
It is very interesting and exciting course...
By Alejandro N•
Apr 30, 2020
There are a lot of errors in the systems that allows you to upload the code and it is terribly shown to the other students. Besides that, the course is excelent and I highly recommend it.
By Amine B A•
Jan 25, 2020
i am pleased that i have followed this course . It was really useful and well elaborated
thanks alot
By Catherine C•
Mar 23, 2021
The course provides a good foundation. I learned a lot and it refreshed my memory on programming concepts I had forgotten in the past few years. However, the course could use some "cleaning-up." There are some videos out-of-order or even missing that are referred to in other videos. Sometimes the assignments and quizzes don't seem to align with the topics as closely as they should.
By Carl L•
Mar 7, 2021
Maybe a little short. Would like to have some more content about bigger projects. A section regarding projects with multiple .c and .h files and maybe something about makefiles.
By DANISH J•
Feb 15, 2021
It's a good course for beginners, I expected a bit more from the course seeing the things which are going to be taught. I'll recommend watching all the videos in 1.5x or 2x :P
By yiu f C•
Aug 24, 2020
A bit hard to follow for those who have just finish c for everyone: programing fundamental.
By Kouakou R K•
May 9, 2020
*****Best C programming class ever, part 2 of 2. I learnt so much. This course and especially the book that was written by the instructor put things right in your mind by teaching you with crystal clear examples hard to get concepts, of low level programming. I bought the book, read it with ease, it's fantastic. Thanks much!!!****
By Chua C T•
May 25, 2020
Prof Pohl has helped beginners like myself to better understand the use of structure programming in C in this course. Besides primitive data types, struct type are typical tools for solving data used in everyday life such as Day of the week, linked list, binary trees. Great course!!
By Theo L•
Jan 20, 2021
I enjoyed this course. Especially enjoyed the coding up of very fundamental basic data structures. Very insightful course. Knowledgeable teacher. Also enjoyed the historic perspectives that were given.
By Katiuska M S•
Oct 25, 2020
By Daniel D•
Jan 28, 2021
By Rutuja G•
Jun 27, 2020
Amazing course. It was an excellent introduction to the basics of programming. I think this is the best way to start a journey in coding.
By AJAY V•
Jun 28, 2021
I really find many new things as beginner in C. It help me in understanding algorithm and some new function. It's really good course.
By AKURATHI R P S•
May 15, 2020
this online course helps me a lot beacause i have learnt a lot in this .this helps me to grab grip in my subject
By Kushal K•
Jul 13, 2020
Thanks Prof. Ira for wonderful lectures and giving the insightful knowledge "Structured Programming"
By RAJVEER M•
Jun 28, 2021
This course is very helpful ,written in very systematic way and easily understandable.
By sidharth a v•
Jun 16, 2020
This course was very useful for my in improving my skills in the c programming.
By Gaurav P•
Jan 7, 2021
i will surely suggest this course for the beginners.i just love this course