This Specialization is intended for all programming enthusiasts, as well as beginners, computer and other scientists, and artificial intelligence enthusiasts seeking to develop their programming skills in the foundational languages of C and C++. Through the four courses — two in C, and two in C++ — you will cover the basics of programming in C and move on to the more advanced C++ semantics and syntax, which will prepare you to apply these skills to a number of higher-level problems using AI algorithms and Monte Carlo evaluation in complex games.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

C for Everyone: Programming Fundamentals

4.5
stars
5,255 ratings
1,452 reviews
Course2

Course 2

C for Everyone: Structured Programming

4.6
stars
529 ratings
134 reviews
Course3

Course 3

C++ For C Programmers, Part A

4.4
stars
2,142 ratings
608 reviews
Course4

Course 4

C++ For C Programmers, Part B

4.4
stars
268 ratings
83 reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

