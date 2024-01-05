University of California, Santa Cruz
GO Programming for Everyone: Part 1
GO Programming for Everyone: Part 1

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Ira Pohl

Instructor: Ira Pohl

Beginner level

Recommended experience

17 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Write a simple program.

  • Compile, debug, and run a program.

  • Apply concepts related to arrays, slices, pointers, functions and data types.

  • Apply concepts connected to flow of control, especially iteration and recursion.

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

5 quizzes, 1 assignment

There are 6 modules in this course

This week we will learn about the history of GO programming and write some simple code.

What's included

6 videos2 readings1 quiz1 peer review

This week we will learn about Syntax & Tokens, Identifiers, Declarations, and Literals.

What's included

6 videos1 quiz1 peer review

This week we will learn about Looping, For Statements, and Switch Statements.

What's included

5 videos1 quiz1 peer review

This week we will learn about Functions & Slices, Arrays & Slices, Simple Recursion, and Maps & Strings.

What's included

5 videos1 quiz1 peer review

This week we will learn about String Type, Palindromes, Iota & Enumeration, Reading Files, Writing Files, Bubble Sort, and MergeSort

What's included

8 videos1 quiz1 peer review

This is an untimed final exam. You will put into practice what you have learned over the past five weeks.

What's included

1 assignment

Instructor

7 Courses511,829 learners

