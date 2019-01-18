Learn the basics of Go, an open source programming language originally developed by a team at Google and enhanced by many contributors from the open source community. This course is designed for individuals with previous programming experience using such languages as C, Python, or Java, and covers the fundamental elements of Go. Topics include data types, protocols, formats, and writing code that incorporates RFCs and JSON. Most importantly, you’ll have a chance to practice writing Go programs and receive feedback from your peers. Upon completing this course, you'll be able to implement simple Go programs, which will prepare you for subsequent study at a more advanced level.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Module 1: Getting Started with Go
This first module gets you started with Go. You'll learn about the advantages of using Go and begin exploring the language's features. Midway through the module, you’ll take a break from "theory" and install the Go programming environment on your computer. At the end of the module, you'll write a simple program that displays “Hello, World” on your screen.
Module 2: Basic Data Types
Now that you’ve set up your programming environment and written a test program, you’re ready to dive into data types. This module introduces data types in Go and gives you practice writing routines that manipulate different kinds of data objects, including floating-point numbers and strings.
Module 3: Composite Data Types
At this point, we’re ready to move into more complex data types, including arrays, slices, maps, and structs. As in the previous module, you’ll have a chance to practice writing code that makes use of these data types.
Module 4: Protocols and Formats
This final module of the course introduces the use of remote function calls (RFCs) and JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) in Go. You’ll learn how to access and manipulate data from external files, and have an opportunity to write several routines using Go that exercise this functionality.
It's an excellent course to start with Go Programming language. I had experience in C and Python before. The professor was excellent. The basics are now entirely clear for me.
Some of the assignment instructions were unclear. The one that people were most confused about was read.go, but there were others, as I could see from the discussions.
One of best course i encountered for teaching a new programming languages. People with none C programming background may feel trouble but with some effort you can easily catch up.
Amazing how much of a difference good teaching makes. The content is really well explained and easy to follow. I understand not only Go but all software languages much better now.
This specialization introduces the Go programming language from Google and provides learners with an overview of Go's special features. Upon completing the three-course sequence, learners will have gained the knowledge and skills needed to create concise, efficient, and clean applications using Go.
