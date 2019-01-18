About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Programming with Google Go Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Introduction to the Specialization

2 minutes to complete
1 reading
4 minutes to complete

Introduction to the Course

4 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

Module 1: Getting Started with Go

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 54 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: Basic Data Types

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Composite Data Types

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Protocols and Formats

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min)

About the Programming with Google Go Specialization

Frequently Asked Questions

