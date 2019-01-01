Profile

Ian Harris

Professor

    Bio

    Ian G. Harris is currently Vice Chair of Undergraduate Education in the Computer Science Department at the University of California, Irvine. He received his BS degree in Computer Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1990. He received his MS and PhD degrees in Computer Science from the University of California, San Diego in 1992 and 1997 respectively. He was a member of the faculty in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at the University of Massachusetts Amherst from 1997 until June 2003. Professor Harris serves on the program committees of several leading conferences in hardware design verification and security including IEEE/ACM Design Automation Conference, IEEE International Conference on Computer-Aided Design, and IEEE Hardware Oriented Security and Trust (HOST). Professor Harris serves on the program committees of several leading conferences in hardware design verification and security including IEEE/ACM Design Automation Conference, IEEE International Conference on Computer-Aided Design, and IEEE Hardware Oriented Security and Trust (HOST).

    Courses

    Concurrency in Go

    The Arduino Platform and C Programming

    Getting Started with Go

    Interfacing with the Raspberry Pi

    Functions, Methods, and Interfaces in Go

    Interfacing with the Arduino

    The Raspberry Pi Platform and Python Programming for the Raspberry Pi

    Introduction to the Internet of Things and Embedded Systems

    Programming for the Internet of Things Project

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder