Ian G. Harris is currently Vice Chair of Undergraduate Education in the Computer Science Department at the University of California, Irvine. He received his BS degree in Computer Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1990. He received his MS and PhD degrees in Computer Science from the University of California, San Diego in 1992 and 1997 respectively. He was a member of the faculty in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at the University of Massachusetts Amherst from 1997 until June 2003. Professor Harris serves on the program committees of several leading conferences in hardware design verification and security including IEEE/ACM Design Automation Conference, IEEE International Conference on Computer-Aided Design, and IEEE Hardware Oriented Security and Trust (HOST).