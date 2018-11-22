Continue your exploration of the Go programming language as you learn about functions, methods, and interfaces. Topics include the implementation of functions, function types, object-orientation in Go, methods, and class instantiation. As with the first course in this series, you’ll have an opportunity to create your own Go applications so you can practice what you’re learning.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
MODULE 1: FUNCTIONS AND ORGANIZATION
MODULE 2: FUNCTION TYPES
This second module continues to explore the use of functions in Go. You’ll continue learning about the capabilities and features of functions, and write a routine that solves a practical physics problem.
MODULE 3: OBJECT ORIENTATION IN GO
Functions in Go have many useful and powerful capabilities, which you’ll explore in this module. At the end, you’ll develop a Go routine that takes full advantage of Go’s object orientation.
MODULE 4: INTERFACES FOR ABSTRACTION
This last module rounds out the course by introducing several new concepts including interfaces and polymorphism. You’ll finish the module – and course – by creating a Go routine that creates instances of a class and allows you to query its properties.
I've been coding for 7 years now, and I still find the basics explained in this course to be very useful and refreshing. And I really learned a good amount of details about Go.
This second course was better than the initial one. The content was more interesting, and the exercises more challenging. I enjoyed the course and I believe it was worth my time.
Very nice course, it gives good understanding of OOP features of Go. I liked a lot course's assignments also. Thanks, Pr. Ian Harris !
Excellent course. Good primer to the GO Language. Hands on Labs good practice to reenforce concepts learned.
This specialization introduces the Go programming language from Google and provides learners with an overview of Go's special features. Upon completing the three-course sequence, learners will have gained the knowledge and skills needed to create concise, efficient, and clean applications using Go.
