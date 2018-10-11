About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Programming with Google Go Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up89%(1,358 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

MODULE 1: Why Use Concurrency?

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 40 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

MODULE 2: CONCURRENCY BASICS

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 36 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

MODULE 3: THREADS IN GO

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 53 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

MODULE 4: SYNCHRONIZED COMMUNICATION

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 55 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes

