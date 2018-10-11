Learn how to implement concurrent programming in Go. Explore the roles of channels and goroutines in implementing concurrency. Topics include writing goroutines and implementing channels for communications between goroutines. Course activities will allow you to exercise Go’s capabilities for concurrent programming by developing several example programs.
This course is part of the Programming with Google Go Specialization
MODULE 1: Why Use Concurrency?
This course introduces the concept of concurrency in Go. The first module sets the stage by reviewing the physical factors that can restrict microprocessor performance increases in the future.
MODULE 2: CONCURRENCY BASICS
This module looks at basic concurrency concepts and race conditions in preparation for a discussion of threads coming up in the next module.
MODULE 3: THREADS IN GO
In this module, you’ll work with threaded goroutines and explore the benefits of synchronization. The week’s assignment has you using a threaded approach to create a program that sorts integers via four separate sub-arrays, then merging the arrays into a single array.
MODULE 4: SYNCHRONIZED COMMUNICATION
This last module ties together the various features – including threads, concurrency, and synchronization – covered in this course. The week’s programming assignment requires you to use concurrent algorithms in the implementation of the “dining philosopher’s problem and then address the ensuing synchronization issues.
Needs more TA and instructor interaction. Lots of outside reading required, but over all a good introduction. You really need to have decent programming skills before attempting this.
Excellent course. Great instructor. Dives right into computer science fundamentals to fully explain the concepts. Good programming assignments. Only thing left to include concurrent design patterns .
This was a very good course on concurrency and i learnt various aspect in addition to the programming..
This professor is incredible. Always bringing up some examples that might make us scratch our heads and making everything much clear.
About the Programming with Google Go Specialization
This specialization introduces the Go programming language from Google and provides learners with an overview of Go's special features. Upon completing the three-course sequence, learners will have gained the knowledge and skills needed to create concise, efficient, and clean applications using Go.
