Step into the world of Programming with Golang course, where you will explore an in-depth understanding of the Go programming language from its fundamentals to advanced concepts.
Programming with Golang
This course is part of Go Programming Language Specialization
Taught in English
Course
March 2024
23 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
There are 6 modules in this course
Welcome to Introduction to Go Programming. In this module, we will understand the capabilities of Go as a langauge. Learn to use basic Go programming concepts such as variables, arrays, slices, data types, etc to code successfully in Go. Understand the method of importing the packages and use control statements and loops in a Go program.
What's included
17 videos5 readings5 assignments4 discussion prompts
In the second week of this course, learn to use core Golang concepts such as scope, data types, arrays, and slides in Go program. Also, explore the use of maps and functions
What's included
14 videos3 readings5 assignments4 discussion prompts
In the third week of this course, manage and resolve errors that occur during the execution of a Go program. Also, learn the concept of structure and interafces in programming with Golang
What's included
8 videos2 readings4 assignments3 discussion prompts
In the forth week of this course, learn to work with concurrency in Golang programming. Also, work with goroutines and channels along with their types.
What's included
10 videos3 readings4 assignments3 discussion prompts
In the fifth week of this course, learn to work with packages and it's types in Golang programming. Also, learn to create and publish modules
What's included
12 videos1 reading4 assignments3 discussion prompts
This module is designed to assess an individual on the various concepts and teachings covered in this course. Answer a comprehensive quiz which marks you as a learner who is confident in Programming with Golang.
What's included
1 video1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Golang, commonly known as Go, is an open-source programming language developed by a team at Google, primarily designed for building reliable, efficient, and scalable software systems. Go was created with the goal of providing a language that combines the ease of programming of dynamic languages like Python with the performance and safety of statically typed languages like C or C++. Go offers an open-source community that contributes libraries, frameworks, and tools, expanding its ecosystem and supporting its growth. It is widely used in various domains, including web development, system programming, cloud-based services, networking, and distributed systems.
The prerequisites for Programming with Golang include: - Computer Science Fundamentals: Familiarity with fundamental concepts such as data structures (arrays, slices, maps) and algorithms can assist in applying these concepts while Programming with Golang. - Text Editor or Integrated Development Environment (IDE): Familiarity with using a text editor (e.g., VSCode, Sublime Text) or an IDE (e.g., GoLand, VS Code with Go extension) for writing and managing code. - Command-Line Interface (CLI) Familiarity: Basic knowledge of using the command line interface for compiling, running, and managing files can be beneficial for working with Go tools. While these are helpful prerequisites, it's worth noting that Programming with Golang is designed to be user-friendly and accessible to many users. Beginners can start with basic tasks and gradually build their skills as they gain more experience with the tool.
Operating System Compatibility: Golang is compatible with the following Windows operating systems:
Windows 11 (64-bit)
Windows 10 (64-bit)
Processor: A 64-bit processor with at least 1.4 GHz speed or higher is recommended.
Memory (RAM): A minimum of 8 GB RAM is required for better performance.
Hard Drive Space: You need at least 2 GB of free hard drive space for the installation.