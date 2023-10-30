Codio
Go for Python Developers
Codio

Go for Python Developers

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Elise Deitrick
Sergei Bronnikov

Instructors: Elise Deitrick

Beginner level

Recommended experience

12 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learners will be able to construct and run basic Go programs with error handling and utilizing standard libraries.

  • Learners will be able to implement more advance programming techniques including handling pointers, OOP, and parallel programming.

  • Learners will be able to build full Go modules such as a web service demonstrating dependency management, logging, and profiling.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of the Go for Python Developers course. These assignments cover the features of Go, syntax and error handling, and using Go standard libraries. The module ends with graded summative assessments.

What's included

5 readings4 app items

Welcome to Week 2 of the Go for Python Developers course. These assignments cover handling pointers, OOP, and parallel programming. The module ends with graded summative assessments.

What's included

4 readings4 app items

Welcome to Week 3 of the Go for Python Developers course. These assignments cover building full Go modules such as a web service, demonstrating dependency management, logging, and profiling. The module ends with graded summative assessments.

What's included

4 readings4 app items

Instructors

Elise Deitrick
Codio
15 Courses70,800 learners

