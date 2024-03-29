Edureka
Go for Cloud and Networks
There are 5 modules in this course

This module is designed to inspire and equip learners with the knowledge and skills necessary to embrace cloud-native development principles using the Go programming language. We will work with the fundamentals of cloud native apps, docker and Kubernetes in this module.

In the second week of this course, delve into the intricacies of building scalable and maintainable applications through decomposition with microservices architecture, specifically implemented using the Go programming language.

Orchestration within this module involves the efficient coordination and management of various microservices, enabling seamless deployment, scaling, and monitoring across distributed environments. Additionally, the module emphasizes event-driven architecture, where microservices communicate through asynchronous, decoupled events rather than synchronous requests.

The forth week of this course is tailored for Go developers wanting to master the essential techniques and tools required to effectively monitor, test, and ensure the reliability and performance of microservices built with the Go programming language. As microservices architectures become increasingly prevalent in modern software development, the need for robust monitoring and testing strategies becomes paramount.

This module is designed to assess an individual on the various concepts and teachings covered in this course. Answer a comprehensive quiz which marks you as a learner who is confident in Go for Cloud and Networks course.

