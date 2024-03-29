Step into the world of Go for Cloud and Networks course, where you will explore the powerful combination of Go programming language and cloud-based networking in this comprehensive course. Designed for both beginners and intermediate-level developers, this program delves into the intricacies of building scalable and efficient cloud-native applications using Go.
Go for Cloud and Networks
This course is part of Go Programming Language Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
March 2024
17 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
This module is designed to inspire and equip learners with the knowledge and skills necessary to embrace cloud-native development principles using the Go programming language. We will work with the fundamentals of cloud native apps, docker and Kubernetes in this module.
What's included
18 videos2 readings5 assignments
In the second week of this course, delve into the intricacies of building scalable and maintainable applications through decomposition with microservices architecture, specifically implemented using the Go programming language.
What's included
8 videos4 readings4 assignments
Orchestration within this module involves the efficient coordination and management of various microservices, enabling seamless deployment, scaling, and monitoring across distributed environments. Additionally, the module emphasizes event-driven architecture, where microservices communicate through asynchronous, decoupled events rather than synchronous requests.
What's included
5 videos2 readings3 assignments
The forth week of this course is tailored for Go developers wanting to master the essential techniques and tools required to effectively monitor, test, and ensure the reliability and performance of microservices built with the Go programming language. As microservices architectures become increasingly prevalent in modern software development, the need for robust monitoring and testing strategies becomes paramount.
What's included
9 videos1 reading4 assignments
This module is designed to assess an individual on the various concepts and teachings covered in this course. Answer a comprehensive quiz which marks you as a learner who is confident in Go for Cloud and Networks course.
What's included
1 video1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
The Go for Cloud and Networks course is a specialized training program designed to teach developers how to leverage the Go programming language for building applications and services specifically tailored for cloud computing environments and networked systems. This course provides participants with a deep understanding of Go's capabilities and how to effectively utilize them in cloud and networking contexts.
The prerequisites for Go for Cloud and Networks include: - Computer Science Fundamentals: Familiarity with fundamental concepts such as data structures (arrays, slices, maps) and algorithms can assist in applying these concepts in Go for Cloud and Networks. - Text Editor or Integrated Development Environment (IDE): Familiarity with using a text editor (e.g., VSCode, Sublime Text) or an IDE (e.g., GoLand, VS Code with Go extension) for writing and managing code. - Command-Line Interface (CLI) Familiarity: Basic knowledge of using the command line interface for compiling, running, and managing files can be beneficial for working with Go tools. While these are helpful prerequisites, it's worth noting that Go for Cloud and Networks is designed to be user-friendly and accessible to many users. Beginners can start with basic tasks and gradually build their skills as they gain more experience with the tool.
Operating System Compatibility: Golang is compatible with the following Windows operating systems:
Windows 11 (64-bit)
Windows 10 (64-bit)
Processor: A 64-bit processor with at least 1.4 GHz speed or higher is recommended.
Memory (RAM): A minimum of 8 GB RAM is required for better performance.
Hard Drive Space: You need at least 2 GB of free hard drive space for the installation.