The "Advanced Golang Concepts" course evaluates the possibility for creating sophisticated ERP systems, complicated software, websites, and mobile and web applications. The course aims to prepare a learner to design concurrent and systems programs making the ecosystem client-friendly.
Advanced Golang Concepts
This course is part of Go Programming Language Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
March 2024
17 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
In Go, reflection and metaprogramming are concepts that provide the ability to inspect and manipulate the structure of types and values at runtime. In this module, we will work with the concepts of relfection as well as metaprogramming in Go.
What's included
16 videos5 readings4 assignments
In the second week of this course, learn to work with external libraries in Go such as CGO. Error handling, testing, and profiling are essential aspects of building reliable, maintainable, and performant Go applications. This module explores advanced techniques and best practices for handling errors, writing effective tests, and profiling Go programs to optimize their performance.
What's included
13 videos3 readings5 assignments
This module is designed to provide Go developers with a solid understanding of how to interact with databases and manage network communication within their applications. This module covers essential concepts, best practices, and hands-on exercises to equip participants with the skills needed to build scalable, reliable, and efficient Go applications.
What's included
13 videos2 readings3 assignments
The forth week of this course is tailored for Go developers seeking an in-depth understanding of design patterns, effective web development techniques, and industry best practices. This module goes beyond the basics, providing comprehensive insights into structuring robust, maintainable, and performant Go applications.
What's included
19 videos4 readings4 assignments
This module is designed to assess an individual on the various concepts and teachings covered in this course. Answer a comprehensive quiz which marks you as a learner who is confident in Advanced Golang Concepts.
What's included
1 video1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Advanced concepts in Golang go beyond the basic language syntax and encompass more sophisticated techniques and patterns that can be used to build complex and scalable software solutions such as concurrency, reflection, metaprogramming, design patterns, etc
The prerequisites for Advanced Golang Concepts include: - Computer Science Fundamentals: Familiarity with fundamental concepts such as data structures (arrays, slices, maps) and algorithms can assist in applying these concepts while Programming with Golang. - Text Editor or Integrated Development Environment (IDE): Familiarity with using a text editor (e.g., VSCode, Sublime Text) or an IDE (e.g., GoLand, VS Code with Go extension) for writing and managing code. - Command-Line Interface (CLI) Familiarity: Basic knowledge of using the command line interface for compiling, running, and managing files can be beneficial for working with Go tools. While these are helpful prerequisites, it's worth noting that Advanced Golang Concepts is designed to be user-friendly and accessible to many users. Beginners can start with basic tasks and gradually build their skills as they gain more experience with the tool.
Operating System Compatibility: Golang is compatible with the following Windows operating systems:
Windows 11 (64-bit)
Windows 10 (64-bit)
Processor: A 64-bit processor with at least 1.4 GHz speed or higher is recommended.
Memory (RAM): A minimum of 8 GB RAM is required for better performance.
Hard Drive Space: You need at least 2 GB of free hard drive space for the installation.