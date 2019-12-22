RP
Dec 20, 2020
Excellent course. Great instructor. Dives right into computer science fundamentals to fully explain the concepts. Good programming assignments. Only thing left to include concurrent design patterns .
MR
Nov 10, 2020
Has a Javascript Developer, and this course opened my mind to concurrency, not just in go, but in computing. I would recommend to anyone looking to understand true. concurrency
By Aleksandar N•
Dec 22, 2019
Great material, with awesome examples.
The review process is terrible. If you don't beg for review, the waiting time is up to two weeks.
There are few mistakes within the course, but nothing major.
The complete specialization is 3.5 (out of 5). Biggest issues with it are:
* Easy assignments
* Mistakes in the quizzes
* Poor review process of the assignments
* Missing 4th course (which was intended to be TDD with go)
* Author isn't active, so the forums look like a marketplace
* I didn't see a single discussion that would provide me with more knowledge or understanding
By Deleted A•
Jan 6, 2021
It is a review of the whole specialisation. I enrolled because it was labelled "intermediate". And in fact the lecturer started by stating that this specialisation is intended for people with programming background. It is not so. Too much time is wasted on explaining common software engineering knowledge, too little on go intricacies. By course 3 the creators of this course got so lazy that the video lectures are not even edited properly. Quizzes and presentations contain errors. All assignments are peer-graded. By course 3 I began to doubt whether the lecturer is competent enough. Not recommending at all. There are videos on youtube that are more helpful than this course.
By Gitesh C•
May 27, 2019
Course content is high quality. The professor has explained the concepts very well. I thoroughly enjoyed doing the assignments (the last one is sufficiently challenging). I wish this professor puts up more courses related to GoLang in the future. I want to give 5/5 stars but I must deduct review stars. You can say I'm being lenient with the review otherwise with the poor quality of forums I would give 2. 4 just for the professor's explanations. There are heavy mistakes in slides/ videos. Worst part is that the discussion forum is only filled with "Please review my assignment" instead of meaningful discussions. Peer review system has defeated the very purpose of discussion forums. I don't see any debates or topics that enhance my knowledge there. Disappointed with the forums. There are no TA's to solve my doubts either. It's not worth paying money if its supposed to be like that.
By Edward H•
Apr 6, 2019
This course was poorly planned. It did not offer sufficient help to students. There was no in-depth discussion and support to students at all, making the learning experience terrible. There was no support from course administrators at all.
By Ying T•
Nov 20, 2018
Well-organized course and good homeworks. The course is very useful for programmers who wanna learn go and refresh memories about concurrency.
By Aryan M•
Jul 14, 2019
Best course to learn about concurrent programming in Golang. All topics are well explained and instructor's teaching style is awesom,
By Rulyna R•
Nov 20, 2018
Thank you Prof. Harris for making difficult topic easy to understand. This course is superb.
By Rashad K•
Sep 16, 2019
Excellent course, it has some syntax mistakes, but still awesome.
The instructor is great.
By Werner B•
Feb 1, 2020
Outstanding course, really enjoyed it! Ian Harris is simply a great lecturer!
By Adel F•
Jul 4, 2019
Excellent final assignment that is thought provoking to the max!
By James H•
Sep 7, 2019
Very interesting I hope you do more
By Enrico D•
Jan 19, 2020
Fantastic professor and content
By Jose E•
Aug 28, 2020
First, Professor Harris dedicates various modules to provide background information of why we need concurrency, and the main concurrency concepts, something that you would study in a Operating Systems course and I thought this was good.
Then Mr. Harris continues reviewing how to implement concurrent programs in Go, which is explained in a clear way with some exceptions. Explaining concurrent concepts is never easy but Mr. Harris does a decent job.
I'm only rating the course with 3 stars because there is zero support from course assistants, if you have questions about assignments or quizzes. There is no trace of them in the discussion forums, which are mainly full of requests from other students requesting to review their assignments. You get a sense that the course has been abandoned.
Also there are not many students taking the course at the same time which makes it harder to get someone to review week 4 assignment to complete the course and earn course certificate.
Finally, be careful if you taking this course as part of the Go specialization as you will be charged for the subscription even though you have completed the three courses of the specialization and have earned the specialization certificate. So make sure you cancel your subscription after completing the course or the specialization
By Ardavan I•
Oct 30, 2019
This course is the only talks and powerpoint slides, there is absolutely no code, monitor screen sharing, etc.
The courses talk about fundamentals and computer science stories. The entire specialization focus is less than 50% on the Go language itself. No Go mod, No libraries, No coding...
For instance, The professor is about to explain a new thing and suddenly remember forgot to mention something before so he jumps to the missing point and then jumps back to continue. HARD to follow up...
Assignments are not related to Go concurrency. you get 3 algorithm problems and 1 hardware limitation explanation by literally type in notepad or word software. Never learn anything here about concurrency!
Overall strongly I do NOT suggest to waste your money or time on this specialization on Coursera.
By Ramana M•
Jun 23, 2020
Prof. Harris was lucid and insightful. I am glad I took this Golang course. I had been trying to learn Go on my own as I wanted to understand concurrency and parallelism. Prof. Harris was brilliant in explaining concurrency and various aspects of it in great detail and the follow-up quizzes/exercises further helped me understand Go and allowed me to gain experience programming in Go.
Sometimes, you need a good teacher and a guide to direct you in the right direction. Prof.Harris did that for me. Thank you.
By Arnout C•
Jun 16, 2021
Great introduction to concurrency in Go! I realised I was light years away from where programming actually stands. Thanks a lot Ian and everyone involved in setting this up! awesome course I actually did the course to be able to understand Kubernetes' source code and possibly to start writing Kubernetes plugins in Go. Would you know if there are advanced courses for specific Kubernetes Golang related programming ?
By Arif U R K•
Sep 5, 2019
Overall the course was very good and brief the teacher has a good grip on the the stuff he is talking about and he explains it in a very good manner. The only thing for improvement in this course is the description of the assignments, some of the assignments does not clearly specify what should be the possible output of the program
By shaik z•
Sep 25, 2019
I will give all the three specialization a 5 star rating. The explanation is precise & clear. I have completed two courses already, I am two weeks away to finish this course too. Thank you coursera & UC for creating & supporting this course. This has helped me to get better career opportunities already.
By Ricardo T•
Oct 19, 2020
Very good course and very well explained. It starts with an introduction to parallelization which is really necessary, in order to fully understand the last part of the course. The last part of the course is really good, and I really missed having more exercises or activities to practice with.
By Adrian T•
Jul 10, 2021
A bit messy, material required for assignments is more than presented before them. Tasks are not clear enough too. But overall, I was able to locate language basics on the Internet, while there was a lot of interesting theory presented during course presentations.
By Ahmed M K•
May 23, 2021
I have enjoyed every single second of this course. A well-skilled instructor who dives deep into these concepts and just makes them very easy to understand, even those OS concepts. He just opens your mind to the great possibilities in concurrent programming.
By Fedir R•
Nov 23, 2018
Very nice course. Gives good understanding of the concurrency globally, and about methods of handling it with Go. Last assignment was quite hard, and I recommend You to try to do it ASAP, as it could be complicated to find reviewers to validate it.
By Chris M•
Aug 23, 2021
Excellent course, quite theoretical, but well explained and detailed, essential to understand how concurrency works in go. As a passionate about hardware I really liked that some aspects were also touched.
By Jon F•
Jan 1, 2019
I think this course and this entire series have been great ways to jump into Go programming. I'm going to use what I've learned here to get started writing concurrent algorithms for optimization problems!
By Sri K•
Feb 4, 2020
AWESOME experience! Loved the lectures and projects, The peer review system is so much better than an auto-grader. I really feel like I learned so much and set up a great foundation for Go in the future.