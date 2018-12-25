CV
Aug 20, 2021
The explanations and examples are excellent mainly of how the interfaces work, the teacher explains very well. The exercises are the best and allow you to practice and apply the concepts explained.
PR
Apr 3, 2020
Ian G Harris teaches the topics in a very understandable way and I felt really happy finding the ways and mistakes which I resolved while implementing Go code during the assignments.
By Pavel P•
Dec 25, 2018
For some reason, I'm not able to put rating to my current course, so I'll put it here:
this course is not worth of 50 bucks a month - tl;dr - you are getting misleading information, you won't get any support, you may dream about course affiliates to be around to help you or others. You can do better googling "what is golang about" and you'll get it faster and less expensive.
The most insignificant thing at first - prof Harris talks about the GO lang which is fine, then he browses to some side facts which are not always true - well, it may lead to lower trust in this teacher. But - as I said - it's a small thing - you can still fact check every his statement.
Bigger problem are the materials - slides are often showing code that is wrong (cannot be compiled even), assignments are full of misleading information or even it happens that the scoring cheatsheet is misleading - e.g. - give 5 pts if everything is OK, give 3 pts if "more than one" requirements were not met - so what should I do when I have exactly one problem facing?
And the last - I would say the biggest problem - is this one. You are paying for this course, right? You are paying more than you are giving for some "all access" to all courses somewhere else. So you would expect some value for this. Well.... Wrong. This course (and its discussion threads, assignments, whatever) are not being reviewed by authors of this course, they are just not responding to you questions, notes, comments. It's the SAP (shut-up and pay) way. Instead of presence of some some responsible people - you are just left to your peers in the class (they may be none - regardless those fancy statements that you have to finish your assignment by "12/34 to be reviewed" - you'll be waiting weeks and weeks and paying and paying). Do you feel the difference? Instead having someone good that you could discuss your solution with, you may end up with someone that doesn't have a clue what he/her is doing and you depend on his/her decisions - if you are lucky enough and there's at least someone doing the same course as you.
So - you are paying not a little amount for slides, that can be found anywhere on the internet, for videos with a person, his statements could be anytime easily disputed and for putting 0+ people together, you are a fool.
By Pawel B•
Sep 7, 2020
Contradicting requirements in final assignment are not fixed for at least 2 years!
No way to open any kind of discussion when peers rate your assignments against clear checklist.
By Helge S•
Mar 15, 2020
I have mixed feelings about this course.
The lecturer is very good. He talks in a way that is inspiring and easy to follow.
But the exercises and assignment have problems. Some quizzes have errors in the available alternatives. One assignment has a severe error in the grading instructions. (It said a certain interface should be implemented in a certain way, but that way was not the way that the original instruction said we should do it). There are syntax errors in the slides.
The forum doesn't work very well. 95 % of the threads have the same topic: "Please review my code, please!!!". That could easily be avoided if it was mandatory to review more than one other student.
There seems to be no way to contact the course providers, except through this review. If they read it.
By Ardavan I•
Oct 30, 2019
This course is the only talks and powerpoint slides, there is absolutely no code, monitor screen sharing, etc.
The courses talk about fundamentals and computer science stories. The entire specialization focus is less than 50% on the Go language itself. No Go mod, No libraries, No coding...
For instance, The professor is about to explain a new thing and suddenly remember forgot to mention something before so he jumps to the missing point and then jumps back to continue. HARD to follow up...
The quizzes have many typos/duplicates. That makes you fail!
Overall strongly I do NOT suggest to waste your money or time on this specialization on Coursera.
By Apostolos P•
Jan 17, 2021
Overall topic is interesting but it seems that once created, the course is not maintained anymore and the mistakes and typos are not fixed.
By Flavio S T•
Apr 22, 2019
The course is extremely basic, not very complete, and full of errors that are being dragged through multiple months, the errors have been flagged on the forums, and they are never fixed. The grading is made by peer review - which could be a good thing, but the rubric for grading are could be completely automated, and it isn't.
By Ramy M•
Mar 31, 2020
I've been coding for 7 years now, and I still find the basics explained in this course to be very useful and refreshing. And I really learned a good amount of details about Go.
By Edward H•
Mar 20, 2019
The programming assignment workload is reasonable, but there is little support and discussion to support a newbie programmer. Also I believe a graphic display of user input and the program outputs would be much easier to understand. Reading off the instructions are too open to interpretation.
There is also the grading scheme is not fine-grained enough. It could utilized better to provide a more structured approach to a solution.
For example,
loop (1 mark)
use of map ( 1 mark)
user of slice ( 1 mark)
So there will be 10 chcekpoints to verify and validate.
Using 2 points as aggregate scores, did not help to achieve that goal. It penalised students excessively in my opinins.
By Joseph F•
May 29, 2019
Peer-reviewed assignments are problematic and frustrating. I would never pay for a course that didn't have a TF/TA or Professor grading the assignments. Students can't possibly make judgement calls on code; else the code becomes very narrow and cookie-cutter.
By Serge T•
Mar 25, 2019
quite a lot of mistakes in study materials and tests
By Justin L•
May 22, 2019
some homework questions are wrong
By Leam H•
Jan 22, 2019
I enjoyed the class. The instructor presents well and is easy to listen to. The course is not for a beginner programmer! The first course in the series would be very helpful if you have no experience with Go. Most of the measurable objectives (quizzes and coding assignments) require more than just watching the videos. Still, if you already code in a C based language (C, Perl, Python, Ruby, etc) and can look things up you should do well.
By Arif U R K•
Aug 4, 2019
well cool stuff and materials which Mr. Ian discussed and presented and the way he explains with examples are pretty awesome and easy to understand. They best part is that you don't have to worry to code just learn the basics in the lecture like how you will do things and how things work and then you get an assignment which gives you a great way to learn even further by searching and reading other materials as well
By Tugbay A•
Jun 24, 2021
Ian Harris is a great instructor and his teaching style is perfect. While listening his course, you feel like one on one conversation with him which is so good. also, it's so funny to hear at the end "thank you", it makes me laugh. it's a great signature, i think. I hope there would be more instructors like him.
By shaik z•
Aug 20, 2019
Nice Presentation, Simple slides & Clear explanation. I really like the way this course is organized, straight to the point no confusion. I feel very fortune to learn and because of this course, I am able to get into a project called barrelman which is a tool for kubernetes deployment.
By Werner B•
Feb 1, 2020
Very good. Highly relevant information, some tricky exercises. Ian is an excellent teacher! I love his hardware background and the nudges to software developers to finally write optimized code. I will now take the IoT the course. Please continue and create new courses
By Malik A H A•
Oct 2, 2019
Well the content of course is excellent but the slides should be more attractive. The usage of go language in industry should also be explained in this specialization which is so for not explained. Overall the instructor is great. Content of course is great.
By Sadjad Z•
Apr 21, 2022
Indeed one of the best coding courses on Coursera, the instructor was amazing, not to basic not to compicated.
Coding assignments where really great and challenging enough. followed by the concurrency course, i think it was definaetly worth it.
By Kádár T C•
May 27, 2020
I think that is a good introduction course to the part of the functions and interfaces of Golang. This is an intermediate course, you will not learn all the advanced techniques, but that is not the purpose of the course.
By KTоТо N•
Jun 14, 2020
Great course, just cover very important topic in Golang. The quizzes and home tasks give your real experience in deciding interesting tasks using current and passed content to it. Thank you Mr. Harris, UCI and coursera!
By Paul A•
Nov 30, 2018
En este segundo curso de la especializacion de Go, aprendes a usar bien las funciones, structs e interfaces, esta muy bien explicado y detallado, incluso los ejercicios estan perfectos para poner a prueba lo aprendido
By Aco V•
Oct 17, 2021
Great course! I love the way how the instructor explains the subject: clearly, concisely, focused on most important things with plenty of references to other programming languages and real life use cases.
By Chris M•
Aug 21, 2021
The explanations and examples are excellent mainly of how the interfaces work, the teacher explains very well. The exercises are the best and allow you to practice and apply the concepts explained.
By Miguel P N•
Jun 4, 2020
Great specialization! Professor Harris not only explain the constructs of Go extremely well but also provides some foundations on software development that every developer should have.
By Naveen K R P•
Apr 4, 2020
Ian G Harris teaches the topics in a very understandable way and I felt really happy finding the ways and mistakes which I resolved while implementing Go code during the assignments.