Course 6 of 6 in the
An Introduction to Programming the Internet of Things (IOT) Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Arduino
  • Python Programming
  • Internet Of Things (IOT)
  • Raspberry Pi
University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Get Started

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 5 readings
1 hour to complete

Capstone Design, Part 1

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Capstone Design, Part 2

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Capstone Design, Part 3

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 7 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Capstone Design, Part 4 (OPTIONAL)

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)
10 minutes to complete

Specialization Wrap-Up

10 minutes to complete
1 reading

