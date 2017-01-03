In this Capstone course, you will design a microcontroller-based embedded system. As an option, you can also build and test a system. The focus of your project will be to design the system so that it can be built on a low-cost budget for a real-world application. To complete this project you'll need to use all the skills you've learned in the course (programming microcontrollers, system design, interfacing, etc.). The project will include some core requirements, but leave room for your creativity in how you approach the project. In the end, you will produce a unique final project, suitable for showcasing to future potential employers.
This course is part of the An Introduction to Programming the Internet of Things (IOT) Specialization
- Arduino
- Python Programming
- Internet Of Things (IOT)
- Raspberry Pi
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Get Started
This section will answer questions you might have about the project assignment, the grading rubric, and what you can expect in the upcoming weeks together.
Capstone Design, Part 1
This module will assist you in selecting an idea for your Capstone project. There are many variables to consider in this decision so it's important to know the parameters and how they impact your choice. Your decision will then drive the content of the very first step in your Capstone project -- preparing a requirements specification.
Capstone Design, Part 2
With the requirements specification out of the way, it's time to turn your attention to the system-level design of your project. This module will walk you through the constraints your project will need to satisfy. You'll also be informed about how to consider alternatives to your design.
Capstone Design, Part 3
Naturally testing is a key component of any technical design. This module will walk you through the important aspects of a test plan for your design.
Capstone Design, Part 4 (OPTIONAL)
In this final module, you will have the option of actually building out and then demonstrating your final project. This module is optional because it requires you to have the necessary equipment.
Specialization Wrap-Up
Let's wrap up our time together as we have traveled through the specialization.
This course as a whole taught me many things and I have throughly enjoyed it!
It provided me a different type of knowlwdge and skils in the field of IoT.
One of the easiest and informative course which makes you believe on your potential and still teaches you sufficient to lean and gain confidence in subject matter
One of the most enjoyable courses that I have ever undertaken. Excellent structure, support and content.
About the An Introduction to Programming the Internet of Things (IOT) Specialization
Design, create, and deploy a fun IoT device using Arduino and Raspberry Pi platforms.
