JT
Jun 6, 2020
Great course. It forced me to sit down and design something. Unfortunately, the week 4 optional submission is not editable. I left something out of the short pdf document. I hope it's ok :)
BS
Sep 10, 2019
A very interesting course. Students get the freedom to choose their own ideas and are allowed to implement it. Learnt how to approach a project logically and systematically.
By abhishek s•
Jan 3, 2017
One of the easiest and informative course which makes you believe on your potential and still teaches you sufficient to lean and gain confidence in subject matter
By Gregg H•
May 12, 2016
Gives a very good overview on the steps needed to create documentation for an Internet of Things project.
By Rajesh K•
Jun 8, 2017
This class is very helpful to streamline the approach in building IoT project. Also teaches the importance of having a requirement specification followed by system design and testing which are key for the success of any project.
A simple project with few components is easy to implement but a project with more interdependent components especially if it involved motion that requires fabrication, mechanical and electrical or complex to implement. I wish I had time and support to really see my SmartCar project implemented. Hoping at some point I'll revisit my project and try to make it to work from where it was left, though fabrication/look and feel is not the priority for now.
Bottom line is, this course will takes you to the path where your imagination is the limit.
By José A B•
Aug 14, 2017
Pragmatic and pratical, using very simple examples. Ideal for a person, like me, that will build real systems, but is not interested to get excessive details. A person that needs to learn what are the main subjects and how to deal with them.
By Dj S•
Mar 14, 2016
Review of system requirements and specification, project optional. Would have been better with examples/templates and a discussion on writing well formed and lessons learned. As the discussion forums are disabled - that interaction became a lost opportunity..
By pavan v•
Jul 8, 2016
I think we should provide more time for the folks to make their project and put up the video. Else it is a great one.
By Eric C M•
Jul 27, 2019
In overall both the course and the specialization are good for people who has no idea about this topic, but the introduction is no more than that, and it is in my opinion a VERY light introduction overall. People who already know about Arduino, Raspberry Pi, networking in some level... and with some programming background will find this specialization unworthy IMO.
On the other hand, the teacher explains everything in a very easy to understand fashion giving the sufficient information for students to know how to manage the assignments, and with three hours a day the whole specialization could be completed within two weeks EASILY.
Maybe it is only me who expected this introduction to be focused on engineering students and graduates, but knowing this you should be the one to make the decision of subscribing or not to this course.
By Marcelo R•
Jun 30, 2017
I did a fantastic project with Arduino and a Raspberry Pi. A Mars Rover "emulator". I also published the project on instructables.com and Hackster.io:
https://www.instructables.com/id/Mobile-Station-Prototype-for-Environmental-Data-Ca/
The MagPi Magazine wrote an article about the project:
https://www.raspberrypi.org/magpi/mars-rover/
Thanks a lot!
By Varunjith V•
Mar 27, 2016
Really good. I helped me to make my own project Healthcare Based IoT device. Till doing this I was unaware that how to do a project and how important is the prework before implementing in hardware. Thank you proffessor Ian Harris
By Bruno C•
Aug 11, 2017
This is a great IOT introduction. The teacher Ian Harris have a concise method for instruct. All lessons have a practical exercise and you learn much more.
By Krishna K Y•
May 27, 2018
Good tips are given. I think these final words are very important in executing our final project.
By german a n a•
Aug 21, 2017
I learned a lot.
It is very funny.
I liked a lot.
I recommend this course.
By MADDI J S•
Dec 10, 2018
good !well experienced through this course
By Mjesus S•
Dec 27, 2018
Interesting 5 courses and capstone!
By voodikala p•
Feb 11, 2019
nice experience
By jose l r m•
Jan 15, 2019
PRETTY GOOD
By Sanskar V•
Apr 28, 2021
An appropriate end to a great Specialization. From this specialization one can get to know basics of arduino and raspberry pi and IoT overall. One improvement that i would like to suggest is to inlcude more topics of IoT core such as NodeMCU, WiFi module, Bluetooth module etc which are used in most of the IoT projects. Arduino and Raspberry pi come under basic electronics. This secialization could include more about interfacing with IoT platforms such as Thingspeak, Azure iot, iotify etc. which can be used for real time monitoring.
By Arun J•
May 20, 2021
I would rate this course at 5 stars for complete beginners, and I think that is what this course is tailored for. But if you like a fun session to refresh your skills and start making something small, and engaging, this is also a course worth taking. I got to finish the entire specialization by spending 3 days of time, But it made me to sit down, solder some components on a prototype board to make new robot, and then have fun with it, like when you were a kid. The instructor talks with details and clarity without overwhelming the beginners, sometimes too much of information won't help but could be detrimental . This is a course which brought me back to the basics, and got me through the raspberry pi and the Arduino ecosystem. (I am an old school, who used to write everything by hand. Gone are the days of starting to learn a controller by using assembly language. :))
By Luis F•
Apr 27, 2021
Awesome course with lots of valuable insights when it comes to integrating all the previously acquired knowledge. Prof. Harris does a great job explaining in full detail the differences and headwords of user and designer perspective, avoiding over-specifying the system too early, and how they translate into system specifications after some strategical analysis. Finally, in week 3, you will review the proper process to test the whole system, strategically, in order to facilitate the debugging of both individual components and the system as a whole, with all parts integrated.
By Binod•
Sep 12, 2017
this course is not just nice or learn enrich but awesome. After completing this specialization course, I feel now I am able to say that I am IOT engineer and yes of course learnt a lot of things. It is very much recommended course if you really want to start your first step in world of IOT. It will teach how to start your study for IOT and which area is most important. Thanks to Mr. Ian G. Harris and all Coursera Management.
By Krishna P P•
Aug 20, 2020
I've Successfully completed my specialization along with the capstone project.
This is my first ever MOOC and I can proudly say that I've learned something worthy and useful
I also thank Prof. Ian Harris for his amazing illustrations and explanations and this course has been quite a journey along with him has been great and he's amazing.
I'm very glad that I've started this course and ended on a high.
By Prajwal D•
Jun 20, 2020
The course was really interesting and informative. I feel it has given me enough to explore the Internet of Things; their Networking & new design has also made me a lot more curious about experimenting with microcontrollers such as Raspberry Pi, Arduino.
By Mohammad A R•
Dec 17, 2016
This course really just pushes you to put everything you learn into work, It was a exactly the way I wanted a capstone project to be! Would recommend it after you complete the rest of the series of courses.