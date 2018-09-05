Do you want to develop skills to prototype embedded products using state-of-the-art technologies? In this course you will build a hardware and software development environment to guide your journey through the Internet of Things specialization courses. We will use the DragonBoard™ 410c single board computer (SBC).
This course is part of the Internet of Things and AI Cloud Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction and Supplemental Materials
Welcome to the Internet of Things! Before diving into this course give us a chance to let you know what it is all about! We will walk you through a module by module outline that will give you highlights on the interesting aspects of the course. In this course, you will see a lot of new words and acronyms you might not be familiar with. If you feel comfortable with your knowledge of tech terminology, feel free to skip these lessons since they will not affect the overall integrity of the course. If you see something that you want to know a little more about, feel free to watch the video to gain insight on some basic concepts. We do expect you to know the majority of this material before going into the next module, we would recommend going through the lessons as a quick brush up.
DragonBoard Bringup and Ecosystem
Mezzanines and Sensors (Canned Demos w/ software)
We will teach about the Linux operating system, the Sensors Mezzanine, version control and showcase projects that you should try out yourself.
Advanced Projects and Code
We will be learning about building different operating systems from scratch and showcasing some advanced projects.
Reviews
- 5 stars37.03%
- 4 stars25.92%
- 3 stars7.40%
- 2 stars3.70%
- 1 star25.92%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERNET OF THINGS V2: DRAGONBOARD™ BRING UP AND COMMUNITY ECOSYSTEM
Good initiative but little hard to understand quiz, because those are out of the box, but what they are teaching is very clear and easy to understand.
About the Internet of Things and AI Cloud Specialization
This Specialization covers the development of Internet of Things (IoT) products and services—including devices for sensing, actuation, processing, and communication—to help you develop skills and experiences you can employ in designing novel systems. The Specialization has theory and lab sections. In the lab sections you will learn hands-on IoT concepts such as sensing, actuation and communication. In the final Capstone Project, developed in partnership with Qualcomm, you’ll apply the skills you learned on a project of your choice using the DragonBoard 410c platform.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.