Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
Internet of Things and AI Cloud Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction and Supplemental Materials

3 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 60 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

DragonBoard Bringup and Ecosystem

6 hours to complete
33 videos (Total 193 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Mezzanines and Sensors (Canned Demos w/ software)

5 hours to complete
27 videos (Total 212 min), 9 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Advanced Projects and Code

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Internet of Things and AI Cloud Specialization

Internet of Things and AI Cloud

